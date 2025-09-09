Remembering ‘Shershaah’ Vikram Batra On His Birth Anniversary: From ‘Dil Mange More To Durga Mata Ki Jai’ A Soldier With Brave Heart

Captain Vikram Batra, fondly remembered as “Shershaah,” would have celebrated his 50th birthday on September 9, 2024. Born in 1974 in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, he dedicated his life to the service of the nation. He never reached his 25th birthday, never married, and never started a family. Instead, he gave his life for India during the Kargil War in 1999.

His supreme sacrifice continues to inspire generations even today, making his name immortal in India’s history.

The Fateful Day of July 7, 1999

On July 7, 1999, India lost one of its bravest sons during the Kargil conflict. While parts of the world continued with ordinary life, the mountains of Kargil witnessed fierce battles. Captain Vikram Batra, serving with the Indian Army, led his troops with unmatched courage.

Known by his code name “Shershaah,” he attained martyrdom while recapturing vital posts from Pakistani intruders. His bravery played a decisive role in India’s victory in the war. He was promoted to Captain and later honoured with the Param Vir Chakra, the nation’s highest wartime gallantry award.

From Palampur to the Battlefield

Vikram Batra was born into a family of educators, but military service already ran in his blood through his maternal grandfather. From his early years, he displayed determination and leadership. Though he once considered joining the Merchant Navy, he chose the path of the Indian Army instead. In 1997, he joined the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned as a Lieutenant. His sense of duty and courage soon defined him as one of the most fearless soldiers of his time. His journey from Palampur to Kargil remains an inspiring tale of patriotism.

While many of his peers focused on building professional careers, Captain Batra chose to serve India. His youth, cut short by war, became an example of selflessness. He placed the country above personal dreams and aspirations. His heroics in Kargil, including leading soldiers into dangerous operations, showed his unshakable spirit. He once said, “Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it.” These words remain etched in India’s collective memory as the ultimate reflection of his devotion.