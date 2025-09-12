Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Tireless Voice For Justice And The Soul Of India’s Left Politics

Sitaram Yechury was a leading voice of India’s Left movement and a giant figure in Marxist politics. Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an old member of the Politburo, Yechury was instrumental in defining the CPI(M)’s ideological and parliamentary approach.

Madras-born and Hyderabad-bred, Yechury’s academic trajectory was through St. Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he was a combative student leader. His arrest under the Emergency sealed his political destiny, and he became a lifelong defender of democratic rights, social justice, and secularism.

Even as he became a main man of the CPI(M), Yechury never lost his roots in his ideology while finding ways to address issues of our times. His death on 12th September 2024 marked the end of an era for Indian Left politics.

Have a look on his life below!

(Note: All the photos used here are taken from Sitaram Yechury’s X handle, ANI and Indian History Pics)