Remembering Sitaram Yechury: A Tireless Voice For Justice And The Soul Of India’s Left Politics
Sitaram Yechury was a leading voice of India’s Left movement and a giant figure in Marxist politics. Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and an old member of the Politburo, Yechury was instrumental in defining the CPI(M)’s ideological and parliamentary approach.
Madras-born and Hyderabad-bred, Yechury’s academic trajectory was through St. Stephen’s College and Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he was a combative student leader. His arrest under the Emergency sealed his political destiny, and he became a lifelong defender of democratic rights, social justice, and secularism.
Even as he became a main man of the CPI(M), Yechury never lost his roots in his ideology while finding ways to address issues of our times. His death on 12th September 2024 marked the end of an era for Indian Left politics.
Have a look on his life below!
(Note: All the photos used here are taken from Sitaram Yechury’s X handle, ANI and Indian History Pics)
Early Life and Education
Born in Chennai in 1952, Sitaram Yechury grew up in Hyderabad and excelled academically, topping the CBSE exams before pursuing economics at St. Stephen’s College and JNU.
Young Sitaram Yechury with Indira Gandhi
A young Sitaram Yechury at JNU during the 1970s, engaging with Indira Gandhi amid the turbulent years of student activism and political upheaval.
Rise in CPI(M)
Inducted into the CPI(M) Central Committee in 1984 and later joining the Politburo in 1992, Yechury worked closely with veteran leaders like E.M.S. Namboodiripad and Harkishan Singh Surjeet.
General Secretary of CPI(M)
Elected General Secretary in 2015, Yechury led the party through a changing political landscape, balancing pragmatism with ideological principles until his passing in 2024.
Family and Personal Losses
Married to journalist Seema Chisti, Yechury faced the tragic loss of his son in 2021, while his daughter Akhila teaches history in Scotland.
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Sitaram Yechury
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering at CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s condolence meeting in New Delhi.