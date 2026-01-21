Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday : Love Life, Career And Controversy In Iconic Photos
Today is Sushant Singh Rajput’s birthday, and he was an extraordinary actor and a dreamer who made his way from the small screen to the big screen in Bollywood. His untimely death in 2020 ignited worldwide discussions about the issues of nepotism, mental health, and justice.
Birthday and Early Life
Sushant was born on January 21, 1986, and was an academic prodigy who ranked 7th in the AIEEE engineering exams. He famously dropped out of his final year of mechanical engineering to chase his true passion for performing arts and dance.
Love Life
He shared a celebrated six-year relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande, which became a favorite story for fans of Indian television. Later in his life, he was in a relationship with actress Rhea Chakraborty, who remained by his side until his final days.
Cause of Death
The official autopsy and forensic reports by Mumbai Police and AIIMS doctors concluded the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging. In early 2025, the CBI officially closed the case, ruling it a suicide and finding no evidence of foul play or conspiracy.
Controversy
His passing ignited a massive national debate regarding nepotism and the "outsider vs. insider" struggle within the Bollywood film industry. It also led to a high-profile investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into drug use and money laundering allegations in the industry.
Professional Legacy
Sushant is remembered as one of the few actors who successfully transitioned from being a TV superstar to a critically acclaimed Bollywood leading man. His performances in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore continue to inspire millions for their depth and emotional authenticity.