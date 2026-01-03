Republic Day 2026 and Beating Retreat Tickets: Expected Dates, Prices, Online Booking Steps and Required Documents
As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day in 2026, excitement is building around the iconic parade at Kartavya Path and the ceremonial Beating Retreat event. For those planning to witness the celebrations in person, tickets are expected to go on sale weeks in advance through official channels.
Republic Day 2026: Beating Retreat Tickets
Here’s a complete guide to the expected dates, ticket prices, online booking process, and the documents required to secure entry to Republic Day 2026 and the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Republic Day 2026: Beating Retreat Tickets Date (Expected)
As per previous year trends, bookings for Republic Day parade tickets are likely to begin in early January. In 2025, passes were available from January 2 to January 11, and officials are expected to follow a similar timeline this year.
Republic Day 2026: Beating Retreat Tickets Price (Expected)
While the official prices are yet to be confirmed, last year’s ticket rates provide a useful benchmark. In 2025, Republic Day parade tickets ranged from Rs 20 to Rs 100, depending on the enclosure and seating category. A similar price structure is expected for 2026, although minor changes are possible.
Republic Day 2026: Beating Retreat Passes
Last year, tickets for the full dress rehearsal on January 28 were priced at Rs 20, while entry for the main ceremony on January 29 cost Rs 100. These rates were fixed by the Ministry of Defence and could see minor revisions for this year’s events.
How to Book Republic Day 2026 Beating Retreat Tickets Online
Tickets are typically made available through multiple channels. Online bookings can be completed via aamantran.mod.gov.in or through the Aamantran app, which is accessible on the Mobile Seva App Store or by scanning a QR code. For those who prefer offline purchase, tickets are usually sold at designated physical counters across the city.
Republic Day 2026: Beating Retreat Documents Required
In previous years, ticket counters were set up at locations such as Seva Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, Pragati Maidan and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Visitors were required to carry original photo identification, such as an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN card, Passport or any other valid government-issued ID, to purchase tickets.