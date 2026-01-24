Republic Day 2026 Outfit Ideas For Women Inspired by Bollywood Celebrities: Sarees, Kurtas, Tricolor Looks

Republic Day 2026 is the perfect time to dress patriotic but still look stylish and camera-ready. Instead of basic tricolour outfits, go for celeb-inspired looks that feel classy and trendy. From Ananya Pandey to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas are serving major Republic Day outfit inspiration with stylish ethnic fits, classy whites, and subtle tricolour vibes perfect for 26 January.