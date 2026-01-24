LIVE TV
Republic Day 2026 Outfit Ideas For Women Inspired by Bollywood Celebrities: Sarees, Kurtas, Tricolor Looks

Republic Day 2026 is the perfect time to dress patriotic but still look stylish and camera-ready. Instead of basic tricolour outfits, go for celeb-inspired looks that feel classy and trendy. From Ananya Pandey to Kriti Sanon, Bollywood divas are serving major Republic Day outfit inspiration with stylish ethnic fits, classy whites, and subtle tricolour vibes perfect for 26 January.
Republic Day 2026 Outfit Ideas For Women
Republic Day 2026 Outfit Ideas For Women Inspired by Bollywood Celebrities: Sarees, Kurtas, Tricolor Looks

Republic Day 2026 Outfit Ideas For Women

Here are some of the top celebrity-inspired Republic Day outfit ideas you can easily recreate in 2026.

Tricolor Scarves and Dupattas for Republic Day 2026
Tricolor Scarves and Dupattas for Republic Day 2026

Add a tricolor dupatta or scarf over a plain white kurta or simple dress for an instant Republic Day vibe. Keep the rest of the look minimal with jhumkas or small hoops for a clean, elegant finish.

Traditional Suit Designs for Republic Day 2026
Traditional Suit Designs for Republic Day 2026

Go for a white, green, or saffron straight-fit suit with light embroidery for a classy and festive look. Pair it with matching bangles and a sleek bun to look put-together for college or flag hoisting events.

Saree Ideas for Republic Day 2026
Saree Ideas for Republic Day 2026

An orange saree instantly looks festive and Republic Day-perfect without needing extra effort. Style it with a contrasting green blouse and small gold jewellery to make it look elegant and photo-ready.

Office Party Ideas for republic Day 2026
Office Party Ideas for republic Day 2026

A green blazer with matching trousers gives a powerful and smart Republic Day office look. Keep accessories minimal and go for sleek hair or a low bun to make it look super professional.

Sharara Set for Republic Day 2026
Sharara Set for Republic Day 2026

An orange sharara set with gold detailing looks festive, trendy, and perfect for college functions or photos. Pair it with light makeup and statement earrings to make the look stand out without overdoing it.

