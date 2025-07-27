Revisit Top Five Movies Of Kriti Sanon On Her 35th Birthday

Wishing the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, a very Happy 35th Birthday!

She is an amazing personality, a force of nature, who has been making her own sparkling trail in Bollywood. Since her soft entry to becoming one of the most diverse and lucrative actors in the industry, Kriti has always impressed and amazed the audience through her courageous decisions and unquestionable presence on-screen.

She is not a show girl, she is a strength performer that puts the depth, captivating and contagious life to every single role that each character becomes her very own. In honour of such a spectacular day, and another fantastic year of life and cinematic greatness, we are going in deep and discussing her most dynamic career.

Prepare to watch the films where Kriti did not only star in them but in which she stole the show, demonstrating her magnificent versatility as a small-town lovable girl to a weighty genre-defying choice. They are not mere films but milestones in her career that made her become a real Bollywood queen.