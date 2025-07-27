Revisit Top Five Movies Of Kriti Sanon On Her 35th Birthday
Wishing the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, a very Happy 35th Birthday!
She is an amazing personality, a force of nature, who has been making her own sparkling trail in Bollywood. Since her soft entry to becoming one of the most diverse and lucrative actors in the industry, Kriti has always impressed and amazed the audience through her courageous decisions and unquestionable presence on-screen.
She is not a show girl, she is a strength performer that puts the depth, captivating and contagious life to every single role that each character becomes her very own. In honour of such a spectacular day, and another fantastic year of life and cinematic greatness, we are going in deep and discussing her most dynamic career.
Prepare to watch the films where Kriti did not only star in them but in which she stole the show, demonstrating her magnificent versatility as a small-town lovable girl to a weighty genre-defying choice. They are not mere films but milestones in her career that made her become a real Bollywood queen.
Mimi
Kriti Sanon's portrayal of a surrogate mother was a game-changer, earning her critical acclaim and awards. She perfectly balanced vulnerability with fierce determination, delivering a powerful, nuanced performance that was both heart-warming and thought-provoking, firmly establishing her as a lead actress of substance and versatility.
Bareilly Ki Barfi
As the feisty, free-spirited Bitti Mishra, Kriti Sanon charmed audiences with her quirky antics and relatable aspirations. Her impeccable comedic timing and delightful chemistry with Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana made this romantic comedy a true delight, proving her knack for natural, engaging performances in a small-town setting.
Bhediya
In this unique creature-comedy, Kriti Sanon transformed into Dr. Anika, a confident and mysterious veterinarian. Her strong personality not only steal the show but her mysterious charisma complemented the supernatural plot to a good extent. It is in this movie that she confronted her desire to bend genres and it proved an impressive visual spectacle and effect-heavy environment to stand out in.
Luka Chuppi
Kriti Sanon shone as Rashmi, a strong-willed journalist navigating the complexities of a live-in relationship amidst conservative societal norms. Her impeccable comic timing, emotional depth, and breezy chemistry with Kartik Aaryan made this rom-com a massive commercial success, solidifying her appeal in mainstream cinema with a relevant social commentary.
Do Patti
Kriti Sanon steps into a darker, more intense role in "Do Patti," not only starring but also making her debut as a producer. This film showcases a raw, gritty side of her acting, venturing into complex narratives that challenge perceptions and explore morally ambiguous characters, marking a significant artistic leap in her career.