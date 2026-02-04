Rhea Chakraborty RETURNS To Acting After 6 Years, Post Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Dirty Controversies & Netflix’s Family Business

After six long years away from films, Rhea Chakraborty is finally stepping back into acting and it’s reopening old wounds and debates. Her comeback comes after the high-profile case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput that turned her life upside down. As she returns with Family Business, curiosity around her age, love life, and past controversies is peaking again. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress Rhea Chakraborty.