Rhea Chakraborty RETURNS To Acting After 6 Years, Post Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Dirty Controversies & Netflix’s Family Business
After six long years away from films, Rhea Chakraborty is finally stepping back into acting and it’s reopening old wounds and debates. Her comeback comes after the high-profile case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput that turned her life upside down. As she returns with Family Business, curiosity around her age, love life, and past controversies is peaking again. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress Rhea Chakraborty.
Rhea Chakraborty Age
Rhea Chakraborty was born on 1 July 1992. She is 32 years old as of now.
Rhea Chakraborty Boyfriend
Rhea has kept her personal life mostly private after the controversy. She has been linked to a few names in the past, but no relationship is officially confirmed.
Rhea Chakraborty Dirty Controversies: Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Rhea was at the center of intense media scrutiny following Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020. She faced accusations, investigations and public trials across TV debates and social media.
Rhea Chakraborty in Family Business
Netflix's Family Business marks Rhea's first acting project after a long gap of six years. The comeback is seen as her attempt to restart her career on her own terms.
Rhea Chakraborty Latest News
Rhea's comeback reopens conversations around media trials and cancel culture. Her journey from controversy to comeback is emotional and controversial.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.