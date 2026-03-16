Riddhi Jadhav to Ayesha Shaikh: Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife’s Before Marriage Photos Go Viral | In Pics
Social media was left shocked after Bigg Boss OTT fame Adnaan Shaikh’s wife Ayesha Shaikh was revealed to be Riddhi Jadhav before marriage, sparking massie buzz online. Old photos of Ridhi Jadhav before marrying Adnaan have resurfaced online, with many users curious about her life before becoming Ayesha Khan.
Who Is Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Ayesha Shaikh?
Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Adnaan Shaikh married Ayesha Shaikh in September 2024. Ayesha’s original name is reported to be Riddhi Jadhav, which surfaced after the wedding. The wedding became widely discussed online due to controversies and revelations about her identity.
Riddhi Jadhav Before Marriage
Before marriage, Ayesha was known publicly as Riddhi Jadhav and belonged to a Hindu family background. Her family members include mother Rashmi Jadhav and brother Rahul Jadhav, according to media reports. She reportedly kept a low public profile before her relationship with Adnaan became public. Photos circulating online after the controversy showed her earlier identity as Riddhi Jadhav.
Riddhi Jadhav Religion Conversion
Reports claim that Riddhi Jadhav converted to Islam before marrying Adnaan Shaikh. After conversion, she adopted the name Ayesha Shaikh. The revelation about her conversion came after Adnaan’s sister publicly discussed it in interviews and social media posts.
Adnaan Shaikh’s Statement: “Not Forced”
Adnaan clarified that no one forced his wife to convert religions. He stated that she had already converted before their marriage took place. According to him, India allows freedom of religion and people can choose their beliefs.
Riddhi Jadhav Career and Family
Before her marriage, Riddhi reportedly worked as an air hostess with IndiGo Airlines. After the wedding controversy, her social media presence reportedly became limited or private. She is believed to come from a Maharashtrian Hindu family background. Her family reportedly became part of the public discussion after the wedding details surfaced.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and social media discussions. Details about personal identity, religion, and family background are mentioned as reported by various sources and may be subject to clarification or updates. The article is intended for informational purposes only.