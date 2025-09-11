Ride Beyond India: Five Rare Railway Stations That Link You To Other Countries
India is a historical and multi-cultural land, which is also a special gateway to international rail transport. Although air travel is the most common mode of cross-border movement, there are few railway stations in India that have the unique capability of providing the experience of travelling by rail to the countries in the immediate vicinity. In remote borderlands and very frequently in otherwise isolated locations, these stations are not only transit points but also living relics of past interrelation and continuing diplomatic relationships.
Transportation using the train between these two places is a more in-depth and slower experience of the border shift between the two countries, and the travelers can observe the altering scenery and cultural subtleties themselves. The individual stories of each of the stations bind India not to its nearest neighbours, but to a wider cloth of South Asian connectivity. Let’s look at the Five Rare Railway Stations That Link You To Other Countries.
Attari Railway Station, Punjab
This is the last Indian station on the historic rail route to Pakistan. It serves as a border crossing point for the Samjhauta Express, though services are currently suspended.
Gede Railway Station, West Bengal
A crucial border station that connects India to Bangladesh. It is a key checkpoint for the Maitree Express, which runs between Kolkata and Dhaka.
Raxaul Junction, Bihar
This station is a major rail gateway to Nepal, located very close to the border. While direct passenger services can be limited, it's a vital transit point for those traveling by train to Nepal.
Jaynagar Railway Station, Bihar
This station serves as a direct rail link into Nepal, with a train line connecting to stations across the border. It's an important hub for cross-border travel for people from both countries.
Munabao Railway Station, Rajasthan
Situated in the Thar Desert, this station is the final stop on the Indian side of the border with Pakistan. It was the designated crossing point for the Thar Express, which connected India with Karachi.