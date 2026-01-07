Ridhima Pathak Exits BPL: Net Worth, Career Highlights and Shocking Reason Behind Her EXIT
Popular actress and social media star Ridhima Pathak has reportedly exited BPL, creating a buzz among fans and industry insiders. Her sudden departure has sparked intense speculation online with many curious about the real reason behind the move and her growing net worth in 2026.
Who is Ridhima Pathak ?
Ridhima Pathak is a popular Indian sports presenter and media personality known for covering cricket and major sports events on networks like Star Sports, Sony Six and Ten Sports. She has hosted live matches, conducted interviews and gained recognition among sports fans across India.
Net Worth & Salary
As of 2026, Ridhima Pathak’s net worth is estimated at $1.8 million (INR 15 crore). She earns a salary of INR 10,000 to 15,000 per event with income coming from sports presenting, brand endorsements and media projects. Her growing popularity and multiple revenue streams make her one of the prominent media personalities in India.
Ridhima Pathak Exits BPL – What Happened?
According to reports, Ridhima Pathak’s exit from BPL came unexpectedly. While no official statement has confirmed the exact reason, sources suggest scheduling conflicts and professional commitments may have influenced her decision. Fans expressed disappointment calling her one of the most promising faces associated with the league.
Career Growth After BPL Exit
Despite exiting BPL, Ridhima Pathak continues to remain in the spotlight. She is reportedly in talks for new digital projects and regional entertainment ventures. Industry insiders believe her exit could be a strategic move to focus on bigger opportunities rather than a setback.
Age and Education
Ridhima Pathak was born on 17 February 1990 making her 36 years old in 2026. She pursued an engineering degree before entering the media industry and later built her career as a leading sports presenter and television host.
Disclaimer
Figures are estimated based on public reports.