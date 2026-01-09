LIVE TV
  • Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in Savage X Fenty

Rihanna Turns Up the Heat in Savage X Fenty

Wearing Savage X Fenty in striking red, Rihanna reminds the internet that bold fashion works best when it’s worn with complete confidence.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 9, 2026 13:38:30 IST
Internet on Fire
1/8

Internet on Fire

Rihanna set timelines buzzing with a red lingerie post - hot, confident, and unmistakably her. One look, instant buzz.

Savage X Fenty Energy
2/8

Savage X Fenty Energy

The lingerie is from Savage X Fenty, a label built on boldness, inclusivity and fearless self-expression.

Red Means Power
3/8

Red Means Power

Red amplifies the mood: passion, control and confidence. It’s not just a colour choice; it’s a statement worn without apology.

Lingerie as Fashion
4/8

Lingerie as Fashion

This moment treats lingerie like fashion, not shock. Clean styling, strong posture and intention turn the look editorial.

Hot But Self-Owned
5/8

Hot But Self-Owned

The heat comes from ownership. Rihanna’s presence makes the look bold, with confidence doing the heavy lifting.

Fenty Philosophy
6/8

Fenty Philosophy

Savage X Fenty celebrates every body and mood. This post reflects the brand’s core feel-good, fearless and fashion-forward values.

Social Media Reacts
7/8

Social Media Reacts

Fans and fashion insiders reacted with instant praise for the look, the confidence and the brand's first storytelling.

Rooted In Agency.
8/8

Rooted In Agency.

Rihanna wearing Savage X Fenty shows how confidence turns lingerie into a cultural moment.

