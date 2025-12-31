Ring In The New Year With These Perfect December 31, 2025 Movie Night Picks
Starting the new year on a right note and getting rid of the old one with these six must-have films is a great idea. These movies, ranging from sorrowful love stories to hilarious comedies, present the themes of hope, reminiscing, and partying in their most beautiful forms.
When Harry Met Sally (1989)
Two polar-opposite friends navigate a decade of chance encounters and evolving feelings in New York City. The film famously asks if men and women can ever truly be friends, culminating in a legendary New Year's Eve confession.
The Apartment (1960)
An ambitious insurance clerk climbs the corporate ladder by lending his apartment to his superiors for their extramarital affairs. His life takes a turn when he falls for his boss's mistress and finds his integrity—and true love—during a bittersweet holiday season.
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)
A relatable, single woman resolves to take control of her life and find "Mr. Right" while chronicling her journey in a diary. Torn between a charming playboy and a stiff barrister, her story begins and ends with life-changing New Year's Eve moments.
Ocean’s 11 (2001)
Charismatic thief Danny Ocean recruits a team of eleven specialists to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. The heist’s cool energy and high-stakes teamwork perfectly capture the celebratory, "big night out" atmosphere of the holiday.
About Time (2013)
Upon turning 21, a young man learns he can travel back in time to change the events of his own life. After a failed New Year’s kiss, he uses his gift to find love and eventually learns that true happiness comes from living each day as if it were the last.
Trading Places (1983)
Two wealthy, bored brothers wager on a social experiment by switching the lives of a snobbish commodities broker and a street hustler. The chaos peaks during a wild New Year’s Eve train ride as the duo teams up to turn the tables on the men who manipulated them.