  • Rise & Fall Contestants Revealed: Full Line-Up of Stars, Influencers, and Game Changers Set to Rule or Grind

Rise & Fall Contestants Revealed: Full Line-Up of Stars, Influencers, and Game Changers Set to Rule or Grind

Amazon MX Player’s new reality show Rise & Fall, headlined by Ashneer Grover, introduces a diverse line-up of wrestlers, singers, actors, comedians, influencers, and athletes. The contestants are divided between luxurious Rulers and struggling Workers, competing in tasks of survival, strategy, and power. From stars like Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan, and Kubbra Sait to athletes like Sangeeta Phogat and Anaya Bangar, the mix of talent promises drama, entertainment, and fierce battles in this survival-of-the-fittest challenge.

By: Last Updated: September 10, 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Sangeeta Phogat
1/15

Sangeeta Phogat

This wrestler has a great sense of discipline combined with an unmatched spirit that instills in her athletic strength, determination, and resilience to tackle whatever physical or mental challenge comes her way.

Pawan Singh
2/15

Pawan Singh

The superstar singer and actor is entering with confidence, a fearless spirit, and a fiery presence, all set to steal the show with his larger-than-life energy.

Noorin Sha
3/15

Noorin Sha

An actress, dancer, and creator, she is a fire performer bestowed with a soul full of grit and creativity to radiate her presence throughout the competition.

Nayandeep Rakshit
4/15

Nayandeep Rakshit

Journalist and digital voice; relatable personality values authenticity. A silent strategist can be an epitome of smart game-changing moves.

Kubbra Sait
5/15

Kubbra Sait

An audacious actress and an unapologetic personality is Kubbra, and only Kubbra who can say what she really thinks; she channels her dynamic individuality and strength into conversations, confrontations, and challenges.

Kiku Sharda
6/15

Kiku Sharda

The king of comedy with wit and timing as his weapons, ready to entertain, astonish, and execute smart moves behind those laughs.

Dhanashree Verma
7/15

Dhanashree Verma

Dentist to dancer transformation; she gracefully adorns social media stardom with confidence, energy, style, and a unique blend of charm

Bali
8/15

Bali

Laced with biting satire, humor, real quick wit, and opinions, the energy of the conversation must come alive and carry forth with bold and thought-provoking content.

Arjun Bijlani
9/15

Arjun Bijlani

The much-adored actor and host who suddenly switched roles to become an opponent; charismatic and witty, yet inventive, he is all set to amaze the audience with new strategies.

Arbaz Patel
10/15

Arbaz Patel

Charming and magnetic personality with the charisma to draw attention; the image of uncertainty itself, with all his strategic moves, always staying two steps ahead of the opponent.

Anaya Bangar
11/15

Anaya Bangar

Another pioneer transwoman and cricketer, coming in with valor, resilience, and the spirit of a fighter, Anaya aims to inspire and will fiercely fight her way through every challenge.

Akriti Negi
12/15

Akriti Negi

Badminton champion and reality winner, clever, competitive, and bold in making sharp moves with fearless determination.

Aahana Kumra
13/15

Aahana Kumra

Theatre-based actress, versatile and instinctive, and trusts her gut; her bold, no-compromise attitude could lead her both into fortune and risks.

Aditya Narayan
14/15

Aditya Narayan

The sangeet genius, host, and entertainer, adding star value to proceedings; the magic of his charisma, energy, and instinctive game would put him centrestage in no time.

Aarush Bhola
15/15

Aarush Bhola

Fitness influencer with bold, brash attitude and raw energy; unapologetically real, he’s set to stand out with fearless determination.

