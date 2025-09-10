Rise & Fall Contestants Revealed: Full Line-Up of Stars, Influencers, and Game Changers Set to Rule or Grind

Amazon MX Player’s new reality show Rise & Fall, headlined by Ashneer Grover, introduces a diverse line-up of wrestlers, singers, actors, comedians, influencers, and athletes. The contestants are divided between luxurious Rulers and struggling Workers, competing in tasks of survival, strategy, and power. From stars like Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan, and Kubbra Sait to athletes like Sangeeta Phogat and Anaya Bangar, the mix of talent promises drama, entertainment, and fierce battles in this survival-of-the-fittest challenge.