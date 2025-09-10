Rise & Fall Contestants Revealed: Full Line-Up of Stars, Influencers, and Game Changers Set to Rule or Grind
Amazon MX Player’s new reality show Rise & Fall, headlined by Ashneer Grover, introduces a diverse line-up of wrestlers, singers, actors, comedians, influencers, and athletes. The contestants are divided between luxurious Rulers and struggling Workers, competing in tasks of survival, strategy, and power. From stars like Pawan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Aditya Narayan, and Kubbra Sait to athletes like Sangeeta Phogat and Anaya Bangar, the mix of talent promises drama, entertainment, and fierce battles in this survival-of-the-fittest challenge.
Sangeeta Phogat
This wrestler has a great sense of discipline combined with an unmatched spirit that instills in her athletic strength, determination, and resilience to tackle whatever physical or mental challenge comes her way.
Pawan Singh
The superstar singer and actor is entering with confidence, a fearless spirit, and a fiery presence, all set to steal the show with his larger-than-life energy.
Noorin Sha
An actress, dancer, and creator, she is a fire performer bestowed with a soul full of grit and creativity to radiate her presence throughout the competition.
Nayandeep Rakshit
Journalist and digital voice; relatable personality values authenticity. A silent strategist can be an epitome of smart game-changing moves.
Kubbra Sait
An audacious actress and an unapologetic personality is Kubbra, and only Kubbra who can say what she really thinks; she channels her dynamic individuality and strength into conversations, confrontations, and challenges.
Kiku Sharda
The king of comedy with wit and timing as his weapons, ready to entertain, astonish, and execute smart moves behind those laughs.
Dhanashree Verma
Dentist to dancer transformation; she gracefully adorns social media stardom with confidence, energy, style, and a unique blend of charm
Bali
Laced with biting satire, humor, real quick wit, and opinions, the energy of the conversation must come alive and carry forth with bold and thought-provoking content.
Arjun Bijlani
The much-adored actor and host who suddenly switched roles to become an opponent; charismatic and witty, yet inventive, he is all set to amaze the audience with new strategies.
Arbaz Patel
Charming and magnetic personality with the charisma to draw attention; the image of uncertainty itself, with all his strategic moves, always staying two steps ahead of the opponent.
Anaya Bangar
Another pioneer transwoman and cricketer, coming in with valor, resilience, and the spirit of a fighter, Anaya aims to inspire and will fiercely fight her way through every challenge.
Akriti Negi
Badminton champion and reality winner, clever, competitive, and bold in making sharp moves with fearless determination.
Aahana Kumra
Theatre-based actress, versatile and instinctive, and trusts her gut; her bold, no-compromise attitude could lead her both into fortune and risks.
Aditya Narayan
The sangeet genius, host, and entertainer, adding star value to proceedings; the magic of his charisma, energy, and instinctive game would put him centrestage in no time.
Aarush Bhola
Fitness influencer with bold, brash attitude and raw energy; unapologetically real, he’s set to stand out with fearless determination.