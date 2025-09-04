Rishi Kapoor 73rd Birth Anniversary: Top Five Scandals That Fans Still Talk About
As Today is Rishi Kapoor 73rd birth anniversary, who was a man of contradictions, one of the most popular actors in India, yet his life was full of such public scandals. The brashness of his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, and the starkness of his tongue put the reader in the presence of an amiable and ruthlessly flawed man.
The old actor was quite frequently linked up to his co-workers, and even an alleged affair with actresses like Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim was a much-discussed issue in the media. His relationships and behavior on-set were frequently subject to examination and his wife and his son both called him a bully who would stand up to directors and push his co-actors.
Outside of his personal life, Kapoor was a highly opinionated critic of the inner workings of the film industry, frequently naming the industry as having dark secrets such as purchasing awards and the favoritism given to larger stars. Let’s look at the Top Five Rishi Kapoor Scandals.
Affair with Tina Munim
In his autobiography, Rishi Kapoor confessed that he had a rumored affair with actress Tina Munim, which led to a confrontation at his home by actor Sanjay Dutt. The situation was reportedly diffused by his then-fiancée, Neetu Kapoor.
Multiple Alleged Affairs
Rishi Kapoor was linked to several co-stars throughout his career, including Dimple Kapadia and Divya Bharti, which strained his first serious relationship. He also admitted to his drunken attempts to win his first girlfriend back, with Neetu Kapoor's help.
Controversial Drunken Behavior
Several anecdotes from co-stars and friends have detailed Rishi Kapoor's controversial drunken behavior in public, including a humorous but tense incident with his wife Neetu on a flight. His drinking was a recurring theme in reports about his personal life.
A "Bully" on Set
Some of his co-stars and directors have described Rishi Kapoor as a "bully" on set, with director Abhinav Sinha reportedly calling him a "Punjabi bully." These accounts suggested that he was a difficult actor to work with at times.
Comments on the Industry
Rishi Kapoor was a vocal critic of the inner workings of Bollywood, speaking out against nepotism and the industry's hypocrisy, and often revealing the "dark secrets" behind the glamorous facade. His honest takes on these topics made him a respected voice.