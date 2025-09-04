Rishi Kapoor 73rd Birth Anniversary: Top Five Scandals That Fans Still Talk About

As Today is Rishi Kapoor 73rd birth anniversary, who was a man of contradictions, one of the most popular actors in India, yet his life was full of such public scandals. The brashness of his autobiography, Khullam Khulla, and the starkness of his tongue put the reader in the presence of an amiable and ruthlessly flawed man.

The old actor was quite frequently linked up to his co-workers, and even an alleged affair with actresses like Dimple Kapadia and Tina Munim was a much-discussed issue in the media. His relationships and behavior on-set were frequently subject to examination and his wife and his son both called him a bully who would stand up to directors and push his co-actors.

Outside of his personal life, Kapoor was a highly opinionated critic of the inner workings of the film industry, frequently naming the industry as having dark secrets such as purchasing awards and the favoritism given to larger stars. Let’s look at the Top Five Rishi Kapoor Scandals.