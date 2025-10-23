LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring Soon? BCCI and Shubman Gill Reveal Shocking Truth About Their ODI Future

Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring Soon? BCCI and Shubman Gill Reveal Shocking Truth About Their ODI Future

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismiss retirement rumors, with BCCI and Shubman Gill confirming they’ll continue playing and mentoring.

By: Last Updated: October 23, 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in 2027 World Cup
1/5

Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in 2027 World Cup

Rohit Sharma cleared all the speculations regarding his retirement and confirmed that he will play ODIs wherever and whenever and lead India till the World Cup of 2027.

Virat Kohli's Social Media Post as a Denial of Retirement
2/5

Virat Kohli's Social Media Post as a Denial of Retirement

Kohli posted a rather vague but positive message on social media, reassuring the fans that he does not have any plans to retire from ODI cricket.

BCCI Says Both World Stars Will Keep Playing
3/5

BCCI Says Both World Stars Will Keep Playing

The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla refused to believe retirement rumors and instead announced that Rohit and Kohli were going to play the next ODI series.

Shubman Gill Stands by the Old Players
4/5

Shubman Gill Stands by the Old Players

Young gun Shubman Gill was all praises for the senior players, untiringly pointing out their experience as a factor for mentoring India’s new young ODI players.

Still No Official Retirement Announcement
5/5

Still No Official Retirement Announcement

There have been no announcements about the retirement of either Rohit or Kohli or the selectors.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS