Are Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring Soon? BCCI and Shubman Gill Reveal Shocking Truth About Their ODI Future
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dismiss retirement rumors, with BCCI and Shubman Gill confirming they’ll continue playing and mentoring.
Rohit Sharma Confirms Participation in 2027 World Cup
Rohit Sharma cleared all the speculations regarding his retirement and confirmed that he will play ODIs wherever and whenever and lead India till the World Cup of 2027.
Virat Kohli's Social Media Post as a Denial of Retirement
Kohli posted a rather vague but positive message on social media, reassuring the fans that he does not have any plans to retire from ODI cricket.
BCCI Says Both World Stars Will Keep Playing
The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla refused to believe retirement rumors and instead announced that Rohit and Kohli were going to play the next ODI series.
Shubman Gill Stands by the Old Players
Young gun Shubman Gill was all praises for the senior players, untiringly pointing out their experience as a factor for mentoring India’s new young ODI players.
Still No Official Retirement Announcement
There have been no announcements about the retirement of either Rohit or Kohli or the selectors.