Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh Buys ₹26 Crore Mumbai Flat: Her Net Worth Will Surprise You
A ₹26 crore luxury flat purchase in Mumbai has suddenly put Ritika Sajdeh in the spotlight. What’s surprising is who made the investment — and how quietly it was done. Known mostly for her association with Rohit Sharma, her financial move tells a very different story. Here’s everything you need to know about Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh.
Ritika Sajdeh Buys ₹26 Crore Luxury Flat in Mumbai
Ritika Sajdeh has reportedly purchased a luxury apartment worth ₹26 crore in Mumbai. The high-value property highlights her strong independent financial standing.
Ritika Sajdeh’s Net Worth
Ritika Sajdeh’s estimated personal net worth is around ₹10 crore. In USD terms, this is roughly $1–5 million, depending on valuation. Her wealth is independent of her husband Rohit Sharma’s income.
Ritika Sajdeh Profession
Ritika Sajdeh is a professional sports manager and entrepreneur. She worked with Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, a leading sports management firm.
Ritika Sajdeh Brand Deals
Ritika managed endorsement and brand deals for several prominent athletes. She played a role in managing Virat Kohli’s endorsements during his early career.
Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh
Despite being married to India’s cricket captain, Ritika maintains a distinct professional identity. Her earnings and investments are not dependent on Rohit Sharma’s cricket income.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.