Rohit Shetty SHOCKING Firing Incident News: His Huge NET WORTH, Family Details & Bollywood Movies Update
Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty made headlines after a shocking firing incident was reported outside his Mumbai residence. The sudden gunfire triggered panic and raised serious questions about security around one of Bollywood’s richest directors. With a MASSIVE net worth and a long list of blockbuster films, the incident has left fans worried about his family’s safety. Here’s everything you need to know about the firing incident, Rohit Shetty’s wealth, family details, and his hit Bollywood projects.
Rohit Shetty Firing Incident
Unidentified persons reportedly fired multiple gunshots outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence in the Juhu area late on January 31, 2026. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.
Rohit Shetty's Family
Rohit Shetty is married to Maya Shetty since 2005 and they have children together. He is the son of late M.B. Shetty, a famous stunt director and actor in Hindi cinema.
Rohit Shetty Net Worth
According to reports, Rohit Shetty's estimated net worth is ₹280 crore. His financial success mirrors his box office triumphs. His journey began as an assistant director on Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante'.
Rohit Shetty Movies & TV Shows
Rohit Shetty is known for action-packed, commercial cinema. His hit films include Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise and Sooryavanshi. He is also the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Rohit Shetty Latest News- Is He Alright?
So far, no injuries have been reported from the firing incident. Mumbai police have tightened security around Shetty's residence as a precaution and launched an investigation. However, the motive is still unknown.
Disclaimer
This article is based on reports from media sources and information available at the time of publishing. Details related to the firing incident, net worth, and personal life are shared for informational purposes only. The motive behind the incident is still under investigation, and no assumptions or allegations are intended. We respect the privacy of the individuals involved.