LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM Budget 2026 budget speech budget session 2026 budget 2026 live ISM
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Rohit Shetty SHOCKING Firing Incident News: His Huge NET WORTH, Family Details & Bollywood Movies Update

Rohit Shetty SHOCKING Firing Incident News: His Huge NET WORTH, Family Details & Bollywood Movies Update

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty made headlines after a shocking firing incident was reported outside his Mumbai residence. The sudden gunfire triggered panic and raised serious questions about security around one of Bollywood’s richest directors. With a MASSIVE net worth and a long list of blockbuster films, the incident has left fans worried about his family’s safety. Here’s everything you need to know about the firing incident, Rohit Shetty’s wealth, family details, and his hit Bollywood projects.

Published By: Published: February 1, 2026 12:37:31 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Rohit Shetty Firing Incident
1/6
Rohit Shetty SHOCKING Firing Incident News: His Huge NET WORTH, Family Details & Bollywood Movies Update

Rohit Shetty Firing Incident

Unidentified persons reportedly fired multiple gunshots outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence in the Juhu area late on January 31, 2026. Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation.

You Might Be Interested In
Rohit Shetty's Family
2/6

Rohit Shetty's Family

Rohit Shetty is married to Maya Shetty since 2005 and they have children together. He is the son of late M.B. Shetty, a famous stunt director and actor in Hindi cinema.

Rohit Shetty Net Worth
3/6

Rohit Shetty Net Worth

According to reports, Rohit Shetty's estimated net worth is ₹280 crore. His financial success mirrors his box office triumphs. His journey began as an assistant director on Ajay Devgn's 'Phool Aur Kaante'.

You Might Be Interested In
Rohit Shetty Movies & TV Shows
4/6

Rohit Shetty Movies & TV Shows

Rohit Shetty is known for action-packed, commercial cinema. His hit films include Golmaal franchise, Singham franchise and Sooryavanshi. He is also the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit Shetty Latest News- Is He Alright?
5/6

Rohit Shetty Latest News- Is He Alright?

So far, no injuries have been reported from the firing incident. Mumbai police have tightened security around Shetty's residence as a precaution and launched an investigation. However, the motive is still unknown.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on reports from media sources and information available at the time of publishing. Details related to the firing incident, net worth, and personal life are shared for informational purposes only. The motive behind the incident is still under investigation, and no assumptions or allegations are intended. We respect the privacy of the individuals involved.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS