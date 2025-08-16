Romance in Bollywood: From DDLJ’s Timeless Love to Tamasha’s Modern Storytelling

Bollywood’s romantic journey from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tamasha reflects a fascinating shift in storytelling — from grand, tradition-bound love stories to introspective, layered narratives exploring self-discovery alongside romance. While classics like DDLJ and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam celebrated timeless love and familial bonds, films like Jab We Met and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani embraced friendship, freedom, and emotional healing. In more recent times, Tamasha has taken romance deeper, showing how love can be the catalyst for personal transformation. Together, these films form a beautiful tapestry of changing times, yet prove that love — in all its forms — remains the heartbeat of Bollywood.