  • Romantic Movies on Netflix You Should Watch This Weekend

Romantic Movies on Netflix You Should Watch This Weekend

 From soulful love stories to friendship-filled romances, these Netflix romantic movies promise emotions, music, and moments that stay with you long after the screen fades.

Published By: Editorial Webdesk Published: January 16, 2026 14:59:50 IST
Saiyaara
1/8

Saiyaara

A tender romance where emotions speak louder than words, Saiyaara captures young love, heartbreak, and healing. The film’s music-driven storytelling makes it perfect for a quiet, emotional weekend watch.

Aap Jaisa Koi
2/8

Aap Jaisa Koi

This film explores mature romance with sensitivity, focusing on companionship, loneliness, and second chances. It reminds us that love doesn’t follow timelines it simply arrives when you least expect it.

Dhoom Dhaam
3/8

Dhoom Dhaam

A fast-paced romantic comedy where love collides with confusion, Dhoom Dhaam blends humor, emotions, and dramatic twists. Ideal for viewers who enjoy romance with energy, unpredictability, and light-hearted madness.

Ok Jaanu
4/8

Ok Jaanu

Set in an urban landscape, Ok Jaanu explores modern relationships, live-in love, and emotional vulnerability. It beautifully reflects today’s generation torn between ambition and attachment.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
5/8

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

More than a love story, this film is about relationships, self-discovery, and living fully. Romance flows naturally amid friendships, travel, and personal growth, making it a feel-good yet meaningful experience.

Why These Films Feel So Relatable
6/8

Why These Films Feel So Relatable

Each movie reflects a different phase of love first crushes, mature bonds, commitment fears, or emotional rediscovery making them deeply relatable across ages and life experiences.

Perfect Picks for a Cozy Weekend
7/8

Perfect Picks for a Cozy Weekend

Whether you’re watching alone or with someone special, these films balance emotion, music, and storytelling ideal for slowing down, reflecting, and reconnecting with feelings often lost in daily routines.

Let Love Set the Weekend Mood
8/8

Let Love Set the Weekend Mood

These romantic movies aren’t just entertainment, they're emotional journeys. Grab popcorn, turn off distractions, and let these stories remind you why love, in all forms, is always worth watching.

