  • Royal Rebel: Princess Diana’s 7 Most Iconic Fashion Moments of All Time

Royal Rebel: Princess Diana’s 7 Most Iconic Fashion Moments of All Time

Princess Diana’s fashion evolution impacted the fashion world even after her tragic death. Diana’s looks are always the talk of the town, meticulously documented by the global press, and have made an impact on millions. Princess of Wales became a tough challenge even for the royal with her iconic style. They are some of her most talked-about outfits, from the Statement-making gown to the evening dress to the Travolta dress, where she stands out as a legend. 

 

By: Manisha Chauhan Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
1/8

Fairytale early 80’s

Diana, in the early 80s, gave the real-time fairytale aesthetic. For her July wedding with Prince Charles, she wore a silk-and-taffeta dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel with lace puff sleeves, a 25-foot hand-embroidered train.

2/8

The ‘Travolta’ Dress

Diana, in the midnight blue velvet Victor Edelstein gown, wore while dancing with the American actor John Travolta at an official reception at the White House in 1985. The structured silhouettes with full of glamour and luxury, overshadowed all in the House.

3/8

The ‘Revenge’ Dress

Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’ was a daring, bold move where she wore an off-the-shoulder black Christina Stambolian dress in 1994. The princess marked her territory with her fashion evaluation.

4/8

Tailored suits

Diana embraced tailored, minimal, chic, and elegant suits from the renowned designers, including Catherine Walker, Versace. In 1991, Princess wore a pink gingham suit dress with pearl buttons at St. George’s Chapel and a chic pink Versace skirt suit with matching Somerville pillbox hat during homage paying to Jacqueline Kennedy.

5/8

Athleisure trendsetter

Diana went beyond the gowns and suits; she set an aesthetic trend by wearing oversized sweatshirts, cycling shorts, trainers after her gym sessions or her visit to the Harbor House.

6/8

Show-Stopping gowns

Whether attending or taking center stage, Princess of Wales commanded attention in her exquisite gowns. Her black beaded gown by Jacques Azagury and her white lace Catherine Walker gown at the gala turned heads.

7/8

Classic accessory

Not even her gowns, tailored suits, and sweatshirts were on top; Diana’s accessories were also very influential. The Lady Dior bag, a gift from France’s First Lady royal persona.

8/8

Disclaimer

This article is intended for editorial and entertainment purposes only. It highlights publicly known fashion moments of Princess Diana and does not claim ownership of any images used. All photo credits belong to their respective copyright holders

