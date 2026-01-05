Rujuta Diwekar’s 3 Winter Superfoods for Skin, Hair & Digestion
Winter can bring dry skin, hair fall, low energy, and digestive troubles. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares three powerful, seasonal foods that keep you healthy, glowing, and full of energy throughout the chilly months.
Bajra – The Winter Power Millet
Bajra is packed with essential nutrients for strong bones, healthy hair, and steady energy. Enjoy it as rotis, warm porridge, or sweet ladoos to keep your body nourished and warm during winter.
Why Bajra Works
This millet helps reduce hair fall, supports haemoglobin production, and keeps your energy levels stable. It’s perfect for hearty breakfast meals or comforting evening snacks when winter chills set in.
Undhiyo – Traditional Veggie Medley
Undhiyo is a seasonal mix of pulses, root vegetables, and wild greens. A natural prebiotic, it improves gut health, boosts digestion, and delivers multiple nutrients in a single, wholesome winter meal.
Benefits of Eating Undhiyo
Eating a medley of vegetables like undhiyo once or twice a week strengthens digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and helps maintain metabolism. It’s a winter staple for keeping your gut and overall health happy.
Dry Coconut – Energy & Mood Booster
Dry coconut is rich in healthy fats that fuel energy, support fat metabolism, and keep your skin soft. It’s a great snack to lift energy, especially on lazy or chilly winter mornings.
Mood & Energy Perks
Beyond nutrition, dry coconut enhances mood, reduces winter lethargy, and keeps you active. It’s a natural, wholesome alternative to caffeine or sugary snacks while providing lasting energy.
Winter Wellness Tip
Add bajra, undhiyo, and dry coconut to your winter meals. Rujuta Diwekar emphasizes eating local, seasonal, and traditional superfoods to stay healthy, nourished, and energetic throughout the colder months.