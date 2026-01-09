LIVE TV
  Running Nose in Winter? Try These Simple Hacks to Stay Healthy

Running Nose in Winter? Try These Simple Hacks to Stay Healthy

Cold weather often brings sneezing, congestion, and an annoying runny nose. Dry air, sudden temperature changes, and weaker immunity can trigger these symptoms. Try these simple, effective winter hacks to keep sniffles away and stay comfortable.

Published By: Published: January 9, 2026 18:08:12 IST
Steam Inhalation
1/5
Steam Inhalation

Steam Inhalation

Inhaling steam helps loosen mucus and clears blocked nasal passages.

Add a pinch of salt or a few drops of eucalyptus oil for extra relief.

Stay Warm & Layered
2/5

Stay Warm & Layered

Cold air can irritate nasal linings and worsen a runny nose.

Keep your neck, chest, and feet warm to prevent sudden chills.

Hydrate Well
3/5

Hydrate Well

Warm fluids thin mucus and soothe irritated sinuses.

Sip on herbal teas, warm water, or light soups throughout the day.

Boost Immunity Naturally
4/5

Boost Immunity Naturally

Include vitamin C–rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, and guava.

Add ginger, turmeric, and honey to your diet to fight infections.

Use a Humidifier
5/5

Use a Humidifier

Dry indoor air worsens nasal irritation in winter.

A humidifier adds moisture and helps prevent continuous nose running.

