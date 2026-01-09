Running Nose in Winter? Try These Simple Hacks to Stay Healthy
Cold weather often brings sneezing, congestion, and an annoying runny nose. Dry air, sudden temperature changes, and weaker immunity can trigger these symptoms. Try these simple, effective winter hacks to keep sniffles away and stay comfortable.
Steam Inhalation
Inhaling steam helps loosen mucus and clears blocked nasal passages.
Add a pinch of salt or a few drops of eucalyptus oil for extra relief.
Stay Warm & Layered
Cold air can irritate nasal linings and worsen a runny nose.
Keep your neck, chest, and feet warm to prevent sudden chills.
Hydrate Well
Warm fluids thin mucus and soothe irritated sinuses.
Sip on herbal teas, warm water, or light soups throughout the day.
Boost Immunity Naturally
Include vitamin C–rich foods like citrus fruits, amla, and guava.
Add ginger, turmeric, and honey to your diet to fight infections.
Use a Humidifier
Dry indoor air worsens nasal irritation in winter.
A humidifier adds moisture and helps prevent continuous nose running.