  • Running vs Walking: Which Burns More Calories & Boosts Health Faster?

Running vs Walking: Which Burns More Calories & Boosts Health Faster?

Both running and walking offer health benefits, but running typically burns more calories in less time and can improve cardiovascular fitness faster. Walking, however, is gentler on the joints, easier to sustain long-term, and still supports weight management and overall health. The best choice depends on fitness goals, health conditions, and personal preference.

August 11, 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Running vs Walking

Both running and walking provide similar fitness benefits, but running burns more calories and improves health faster.

Calories Burned

Running burns roughly 2-3 times more calories per minute than walking which means you are burning fat faster.

Cardiovascular Benefits

Running improves heart health and VO2 max quicker, therefore improving endurance to a greater extent than walking.

Joint Impact

Walking is easier on the joints; However, running could increase your risk of injury and may exert stress on the joints.

Weight Management

Running will lead to quicker weight loss due to the higher calories burned; walking may be used for beginners and sustainability over time.

Overall Health

Both increase mood, immunity, and decrease the risk of chronic disease and conditions; choose either method based on your fitness level and preferences.

Disclaimer

The information provided is for general fitness guidance and should not replace professional medical advice. Consult a healthcare provider before starting or changing your exercise routine, especially if you have existing health conditions or injuries.

