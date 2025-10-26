LIVE TV
  • Rupali Ganguly Exposed: Age, Relationships, Career & More Details Revealed

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most powerful performers in Indian television, known for her timeless charm and grace. Recently, she made headlines for breaking down in tears at Satish Shah funeral, but how were they connected? Here’s everything you need to know about Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali Ganguly Birthday
1/6

Rupali was born on April 5, 1977 in Kolkata. She is the daughter of noted filmmaker Anil Ganguly. She grew up in a creative environment that inspired her passion for acting.

Rupali Ganguly Acting Career
2/6

Rupali Ganguly Acting Career

She started her career as a child artist in her father's film Saaheb (1985). She appeared in early TV shows like Sanjivani and Sukanya.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa
3/6

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly played Anupamaa Shah, a devoted wife and mother discovering her own identity. This show became one of the highest-rated TV dramas in India.

Rupali Ganguly relationship with Satish Shah
4/6

Rupali Ganguly relationship with Satish Shah

Rupali was seen breaking down in tears while bidding farewell to her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah. Fans praised her for showing genuine love and respect for her late on-screen father-in-law.

Rupali Ganguly popularity
5/6

Rupali Ganguly popularity

She is known for her realness and resilience. She continues to balance emotions, power and authenticity both on and off screen with her inspiring behavior.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy pf private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

