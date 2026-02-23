LIVE TV
  • Saaniya Chandhok’s VIRAL Photos Spark Buzz Ahead of Wedding Celebrations: Trip With Sara tendulkar Before The Big Day Breaks The Internet

Saaniya Chandhok’s VIRAL Photos Spark Buzz Ahead of Wedding Celebrations: Trip With Sara tendulkar Before The Big Day Breaks The Internet

Saaniya Chandhok is going viral ahead of her wedding to Arjun Tendulkar. Sara Tendulkar’s presence around the bride-to-be has fans talking nonstop. Stunning pre-wedding moments are creating massive buzz online. Social media is flooded with excitement around Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter. Fans are eagerly tracking every update before the big day. Here’s the latest news of Saaniya Chandhok.

Saaniya Chandhok's Viral Kenya trip before the wedding
Saaniya Chandhok's VIRAL Photos Spark Buzz Ahead of Wedding Celebrations: Trip With Sara tendulkar Before The Big Day Breaks The Internet

Saaniya Chandhok's Viral Kenya trip before the wedding

Bride-to-be Saaniya Chandhok travelled to Masai Mara, Kenya with Sara Tendulkar for a pre-wedding celebration. The trip functioned as a bachelorette getaway hosted by Sara. Photos from the safari and celebrations quickly went viral online.

Saaniya Chandhok's Strong bond with Sara Tendulkar
Saaniya Chandhok's Strong bond with Sara Tendulkar

Sara hosted the celebration for her soon-to-be sister-in-law. Pictures show the duo enjoying safari rides, lunches, and wilderness experiences. Their friendship predates the engagement and has drawn admiration from fans.

Saaniya Chandhok Wedding timeline & engagement details
Saaniya Chandhok Wedding timeline & engagement details

Saaniya is engaged to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar. The couple got engaged in August 2025 in a private ceremony. Reports suggest the wedding is expected in early March 2026 with grand celebrations.

Why Saaniya Chandhok's photos are trending

Fans loved the wildlife safari backdrop and “bride-to-be” celebration vibe. The nature-themed celebration felt unique and intimate. Social media is buzzing over the Tendulkar family’s upcoming wedding.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

