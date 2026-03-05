LIVE TV
  • Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Looks: Stunning Outfits & Bridal Glam You Can’t Miss

Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Looks: Stunning Outfits & Bridal Glam You Can’t Miss

Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding looks are turning heads with a perfect blend of traditional and modern style. Her elegant lehengas and intricately designed sarees showcase detailed embroidery, vibrant colors and exquisite craftsmanship. Complemented by flawless bridal makeup and stylish hairdos. Saaniya’s ensembles highlight her elegance and sophistication. Brides and fashion enthusiasts are taking inspiration from her stunning outfits and glam making her a true style icon for 2026 weddings.

Published By: Published: March 5, 2026 16:30:27 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Pre-Wedding Functions
1/6
Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Looks: Stunning Outfits & Bridal Glam You Can’t Miss

Pre-Wedding Functions

A dazzling silver lehenga decorated with delicate sequins and intricate thread work. A studded tiered necklace, statement earrings, and a maang tikka.

Ceremony Look
2/6

Ceremony Look

A gold and red silk saree featuring intricate zari work. emple-style gold jewellery, including a statement choker, layered necklaces, traditional earrings, and stacked bangles.

Bridal Accessories & Kalera
3/6

Bridal Accessories & Kalera

Saaniya elevated her bridal look with traditional accessories that blended heritage with modern sparkle. She wore ornate golden kaleras attached to her bangles which are visible as tiered, umbrella shaped hangings that symbolize good luck for a bride.

Hair & Makeup
4/6

Hair & Makeup

Her hair was styled in a braid adorned with fresh flowers and a delicate maang tikka.

Coordinated Detailing
5/6

Coordinated Detailing

Saaniya wore a classic red and gold silk saree, while Arjun matched this palette with a heavily embroidered red sherwani. This "Red and Gold" combination is a hallmark of traditional North Indian weddings, symbolizing joy and prosperity.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

All looks and images are from verified public sources.

