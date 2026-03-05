Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding Looks: Stunning Outfits & Bridal Glam You Can’t Miss

Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding looks are turning heads with a perfect blend of traditional and modern style. Her elegant lehengas and intricately designed sarees showcase detailed embroidery, vibrant colors and exquisite craftsmanship. Complemented by flawless bridal makeup and stylish hairdos. Saaniya’s ensembles highlight her elegance and sophistication. Brides and fashion enthusiasts are taking inspiration from her stunning outfits and glam making her a true style icon for 2026 weddings.