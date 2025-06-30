Saawan Fast: Healthy Food Items to Eat while Fasting in Monsoon Season
Fasting during saawan is a beautiful act of devotion but it does not have to leave you feeling tired or weak. Here are some simple yet powerful ingredients to add to your Saavan fast so you glow with both energy and faith.
Sabudana
Sabudana gives instant energy and is easy on the stomach. It is rich in carbs, so it keeps you going for hours.
Desi ghee
Desi ghee is a small spoonful helping in boost of stamina and strengthens immunity. Use it cook vrat parathas or drizzle over sabudana.
Sendha namak
Sendha namak supports digestion. Use it in all vrat friendly dishes, e.g., khichdi, aalu dishes, etc.
Fruits like Apples & Bananas
Natural sugar in fruits gives you energy without feeling heavy. Banana is especially good for preventing weakness or acidity. Combine 2-3 fruits in a snack to eat through the day.
Milk, Curd or Lassi
High in calcium and protein. It is also very cooling for the body. Curd with fruits or jeera is a light meal in itself.
Peanuts or makhana
Roasted peanuts or makhana make crunchy, protein rich snacks. It keeps your blood sugar stable and tummy satisfied.
Shakarkandi (Sweet potato)
A great source of fiber and slow-release energy. Better than regular potato for long-lasting fullness.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Do not make any changes in your diet without consulting a dietician.