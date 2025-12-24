Saba Azad Exposed! Age, Career Info, Relation With Hrithik Roshan & All Details Revealed
Saba Azad just triggered an unexpected internet frenzy. One moment, one performance and suddenly everyone’s watching. Social media is filled with curiosity and replays. Her name is trending, but the reason has people guessing. Here’s everything you need to know about Saba Azad.
Saba Azad Birthday
Saba Azad was born on 1 November 1985 in Delhi. She is 40 years old as of November 2025.
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan Relationship
She is in a relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. They went public with their romance in 2022. Hrithik recently attended cousin family events with Saba, and they were seen together with his sons.
Saba Azad Viral Dance
A video of Hrithik Roshan dancing with Saba Azad and his sons to 'Ishq Tera Tadpaave' at a wedding has been trending, showcasing their fun chemistry and lively moves.
Saba Azad Career
Saba is a multitalented artist. She is an actress, theatre director, musician and singer. She made her Bollywood debut in the indie film Dil Kabaddi (2008). In 2025 she starred in the musical bioghraphical drama Songs of Paradise as a lead.
Saba Azad Social Media
Fans follow her work and personal life closely, especially when she appears at events with Hrithik. She often shares moments from her travels, dance clips and role promotions on social media, which keeps her trending in entertainment news.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.