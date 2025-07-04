Sadhguru: Inspiring Quotes on Love and Life
In a world full of chaos, Sadhguru brings peace. A spiritual teacher and a mystic, he offers practical and meaningful advice in love and life, and the inner transformation we all seek. Here are 6 inspiring quotes by Sadhguru that will help you reconnect with yourself and find inner peace.
"Love is not something that you do. Love is the way you are."
In this quote, Sadhguru wants to state that love does not require a reason or a partner. Love is a reflection of your inner self.
"If you are a little loving, your life becomes joyful. If you are very loving, your life becomes blissful."
This quote means that love is not a weakness– it' is power in its purest form. The more you nurture love within, the more vibrant your experience of life becomes.
"Love is your quality. Love is not what you do. Love is what you are"
Here, it means that when you become love, you attract peace and joy in life. You do not need to chase or beg for it from others.
"The more love you have for your own being, the more love you have for all beings."
This quote states that self love is not selfish, it is the foundation of compassion. Only if you love yourself fully, you can extend that love to others.
"Life is neither suffering nor bliss. It is what you make of it."
Your perception and response to situations shape your reality. You can either become a victim of circumstances or the creator of your experience.
"If you resist change, you resist life."
Change is constant, suffering isn't. Embracing change means aligning with the rhythm of existence.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.