  • On Saif Ali Khan’s 55th Birthday, Revisit The Nawab Of Bollywood By Watching His Most Iconic 90s Movies

On Saif Ali Khan’s 55th Birthday, Revisit The Nawab Of Bollywood By Watching His Most Iconic 90s Movies

As Saif Ali Khan celebrates his 55th Birthday, it’s the perfect time to look back at his remarkable journey through the 90s, when he emerged as one of the Bollywood’s most charming and versatile actors. With his boyish charm, effortless screen presence, and a mix of romantic, comic, and action peaked roles, he quickly became a favorite among audiences. His youthful energy and natural charisma made him stand out in an era filled with iconic stars. On his special day, fans can celebrate the Nawab of Bollywood by revisiting his timeless performances that continue to bring nostalgia and joy even today.

By: Last Updated: August 16, 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
1/8

Parampara 1993

Saif Ali Khan made his Bollywood debut with Parampara, directed by Yash Chopra. Though the film didn't make a huge mark at the box office, it gave audiences their first glimpse of Saif's charm and potential as a leading actor.

2/8

Main Khiladi Tu Anadi 1994

One of Saif's biggest hits of the 90s, this film paired him with Akshay Kumar in a perfect blend of action and comedy. Saif's lighter, fun loving role beautifully complemented Akshay's serious character, making the movie a memorable entertainer.

3/8

Yeh Dillagi 1994

This romantic drama, co starring Kajol and Akshay Kumar, established Saif as a romantic hero. His portrayal of a wealthy playboy who undergoes a transformation when he falls in love was widely appreciated. The film's songs became instant chartbusters, further boosting his popularity.

4/8

Aashiq Awara 1993

This film not only helped Saif gain recognition but also won him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. His boyish charm and effortless acting made him a favorite among the younger audiences of the 90s.

5/8

Tu Chor Main Sipahi 1996

Another action packed entertainer, Saif Ali Khan starred alongside Akshay Kumar once again. His dynamic presence and chemistry with his co-star added a lot of fun and energy to the film, making it a hit among action comedy lovers.

6/8

Hum Saath Saath Hain 1999

This Sooraj Barjatya family drama became one of the biggest hits of the 90s, and Saif played the role of Vinod, the youngest brother. His youthful innocence, comic timing, and glamorous screen presence won hearts across generations.

7/8

Keemat- They Are Back 1998

Starring with Akshay Kumar yet again, Saif proved his versatility in action and comedy films. His youthful charm and stylish personality made him stand out, solidifying his place in Bollywood during the late 90s.

8/8

Disclaimer

These films highlight Saif Ali Khan's journey through the 90s, and is only for entertainment and appreciation purposes only.

