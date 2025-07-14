- Home>
- Photos»
- Saina Nehwal’s Legendary Career: From Early Beginnings To Becoming The Pride Of Indian Badminton
Saina Nehwal’s Legendary Career: From Early Beginnings To Becoming The Pride Of Indian Badminton
Saina Nehwal’s journey is a tale of grit, determination, and breaking barriers in Indian sports. From winning the World Junior Championship to becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the World No. 1 badminton ranking, her milestones are truly inspiring. She’s an Olympic medalist, multiple-time Commonwealth Games gold winner, and recipient of prestigious honors like the Padma Bhushan. With 24+ international titles, Saina not only changed the face of Indian badminton but also became a powerful role model for young athletes, especially girls, across the nation.
Rising Star Of Indian Badminton (2006)
Saina Nehwal started playing badminton at the age of 8 under coach Pullela Gopichand. Her dedication quickly made her a junior national champion.
First Indian To Win World Junior Title (2008)
In 2008, she became the first Indian to win the World Junior Championship, putting India on the global badminton map.
Olympic Glory (2012 London Olympics)
Saina made history by winning India’s first-ever Olympic medal in badminton a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.
Commonwealth Games Gold (2010, 2018)
A double Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Saina won in both 2010 (Delhi) and 2018 (Gold Coast), becoming a fan favorite
Padma Bhushan And Padma Shri Awards
She has received the Padma Shri (2010), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Padma Bhushan (2016) for her contribution to Indian sports.
Major Tournament Wins
Saina has clinched over 24 international titles, including multiple Super Series titles and Grand Prix Golds
Legacy And Comeback Spirit
Despite injuries and setbacks, Saina continues to inspire millions with her spirit, mentorship, and passion for the sport