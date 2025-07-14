Saina Nehwal’s Legendary Career: From Early Beginnings To Becoming The Pride Of Indian Badminton

Saina Nehwal’s journey is a tale of grit, determination, and breaking barriers in Indian sports. From winning the World Junior Championship to becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the World No. 1 badminton ranking, her milestones are truly inspiring. She’s an Olympic medalist, multiple-time Commonwealth Games gold winner, and recipient of prestigious honors like the Padma Bhushan. With 24+ international titles, Saina not only changed the face of Indian badminton but also became a powerful role model for young athletes, especially girls, across the nation.