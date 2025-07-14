LIVE TV
  • Saina Nehwal’s Legendary Career: From Early Beginnings To Becoming The Pride Of Indian Badminton

Saina Nehwal’s Legendary Career: From Early Beginnings To Becoming The Pride Of Indian Badminton

Saina Nehwal’s journey is a tale of grit, determination, and breaking barriers in Indian sports. From winning the World Junior Championship to becoming the first Indian woman to achieve the World No. 1 badminton ranking, her milestones are truly inspiring. She’s an Olympic medalist, multiple-time Commonwealth Games gold winner, and recipient of prestigious honors like the Padma Bhushan. With 24+ international titles, Saina not only changed the face of Indian badminton but also became a powerful role model for young athletes, especially girls, across the nation.

1/7

Rising Star Of Indian Badminton (2006)

Saina Nehwal started playing badminton at the age of 8 under coach Pullela Gopichand. Her dedication quickly made her a junior national champion.

2/7

First Indian To Win World Junior Title (2008)

In 2008, she became the first Indian to win the World Junior Championship, putting India on the global badminton map.

3/7

Olympic Glory (2012 London Olympics)

Saina made history by winning India’s first-ever Olympic medal in badminton a bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

4/7

Commonwealth Games Gold (2010, 2018)

A double Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Saina won in both 2010 (Delhi) and 2018 (Gold Coast), becoming a fan favorite

5/7

Padma Bhushan And Padma Shri Awards

She has received the Padma Shri (2010), Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Padma Bhushan (2016) for her contribution to Indian sports.

6/7

Major Tournament Wins

Saina has clinched over 24 international titles, including multiple Super Series titles and Grand Prix Golds

7/7

Legacy And Comeback Spirit

Despite injuries and setbacks, Saina continues to inspire millions with her spirit, mentorship, and passion for the sport

