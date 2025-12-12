LIVE TV
  Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Natural Beauty Routine: 6 Beauty Secrets REVEALED

Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Natural Beauty Routine: 6 Beauty Secrets REVEALED

You’ve seen Aneet Padda shine on screen but her real glow cones from beauty rituals she never skips. Her skincare habits are so simple yet so effective that fans can’t believe how flawless her skin looks off-camera. From daily routines to glow-boosting ingredients, here are the 6 beauty tips that’ll make you understand why her skin looks naturally lit from within.

December 12, 2025 | 2:29 PM IST
Aneet Padda Glow
1/7

Aneet Padda Glow

She drinks plenty of water through the day to keep her skin plump and clear. She avoids sugary drinks that cause dullness and breakouts.

Gentle Cleansing to Protect her Skin Barrier
2/7

Gentle Cleansing to Protect her Skin Barrier

She uses a mild, non-drying cleanser to remove makeup and dirt. She avoids over-washing to prevent dryness and irritation.

Vitamin C for Brightness and Even Tone
3/7

Vitamin C for Brightness and Even Tone

She applies Vitamin C serum in the morning for instant radiance. It helps fade dark spots and sun damage naturally.

Moisture Locked Glow with Lightweight Gel Creams
4/7

Moisture Locked Glow with Lightweight Gel Creams

She chooses non-greasy moisturizers that suit Indian weather. She keeps her skin hydrated without looking oily on camera.

Sunscreen is her daily beauty essential
5/7

Sunscreen is her daily beauty essential

She never steps out without SPF 30+ to prevent tanning and pigmentation. She re-applies sunscreen every 3 to 4 hours during outdoor shoots.

Natural DIY Masks for a Camera-Ready Glow
6/7

Natural DIY Masks for a Camera-Ready Glow

She uses simple ingredients like honey, aloe vera and curd. These soothe the skin and give instant glow.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

