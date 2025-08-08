LIVE TV
  • Saiyaara OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Film Online

Saiyaara OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Film Online

After its successful theatrical run, Saiyaara starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is set to premiere on OTT. Fans can expect to stream the romantic drama on Netflix around Diwali 2025, bringing the heartfelt story and charming performances right to their screens.

By: Last Updated: August 8, 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Saiyaara OTT Release: When & Where to Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Film Online
1/7

Saiyaara Theatrical Success

Saiyaara became the highest-grossing Indian romantic drama, opening at Rs 500 crores at worldwide box office. Released on July 18, 2025, it received positive reviews and praise from audiences.

Saiyaara OTT Release
2/7

Plot and Direction

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara is a moving love story about a musician named Krish and a reserved poet named Vaani.

Saiyaara OTT Release
3/7

Lead Actors and Accolades

Debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recognized for their talent and personal charisma, and gave complex performances in this successful film.

Saiyaara OTT Release
4/7

OTT Streaming Platform

In July, Netflix announced that they acquired the digital streaming rights to Saiyaara and is the official OTT platform for the film after its theatrical run.

Saiyaara OTT Release
5/7

OTT Release Timeline

The film is expected to release on Netflix after Diwali 2025, post an extended successful theatrical run. However, time will tell.

Saiyaara OTT Release
6/7

Cultural Impact and Audience Response

Saiyaara started a full blown cultural phenomenon, with audience response that went viral on social media platforms, with posts ranging from emotional to absurd, including breakdowns.

Saiyaara OTT Release
7/7

Disclaimer

Information provided is based on current public reports and may change. Release dates and platforms are subject to official confirmation. Streaming availability might vary by region and subscription. Please check official sources for the most accurate updates.

Saiyaara OTT Release

