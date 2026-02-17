LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith gautam gambhir Haldiram cbse board exams bangladesh Lilavati Hospital Isha Foundation AI startup ai summit delhi Apple Event Epstein files Deportation accident
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Salim Khan in ICU: Meet His Two Wives, Superstar Sons & the Influential Khan Family

Salim Khan in ICU: Meet His Two Wives, Superstar Sons & the Influential Khan Family

Concern gripped Bollywood after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and admitted to the ICU. Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital soon after the news broke, sparking widespread speculation about his father’s health. Family members and close relatives reportedly gathered at the hospital as fans flooded social media with prayers and messages. The sudden hospitalisation of the legendary writer has left the film industry anxious and awaiting an official health update. Known for shaping Bollywood’s golden era, Salim Khan’s health scare has deeply moved fans across generations.

Published By: Published: February 17, 2026 15:25:02 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Salim Khan- Latest health update
1/5
Salim Khan in ICU: Meet His Two Wives, Superstar Sons & the Influential Khan Family

Salim Khan- Latest health update

Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed.

You Might Be Interested In
Salim Khan Two Wives
2/5

Salim Khan Two Wives

Wives

Salma Khan (Sushila Charak)

Helen- veteran actress (married in 1981)

Salim Khan- Children
3/5

Salim Khan- Children

Children with Salma Khan
Salman Khan- actor & superstar
Arbaaz Khan- actor, producer
Sohail Khan- actor & filmmaker
Alvira Khan Agnihotri- producer & designer
Child associated with Helen
Arpita Khan Sharma- adopted daughter

You Might Be Interested In
Salim Khan Grandchildren
4/5

Salim Khan Grandchildren

Grandchildren include Ahil Sharma, Ayat Sharma, and others from the extended Khan family.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

Information regarding Salim Khan’s health status is based on media reports available at the time of writing and may change as official updates are released. Details about his family and personal life are drawn from publicly known and verified sources. Readers are advised to rely on official statements from the family or hospital authorities for confirmed medical updates.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS