Salim Khan in ICU: Meet His Two Wives, Superstar Sons & the Influential Khan Family

Concern gripped Bollywood after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and admitted to the ICU. Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital soon after the news broke, sparking widespread speculation about his father’s health. Family members and close relatives reportedly gathered at the hospital as fans flooded social media with prayers and messages. The sudden hospitalisation of the legendary writer has left the film industry anxious and awaiting an official health update. Known for shaping Bollywood’s golden era, Salim Khan’s health scare has deeply moved fans across generations.