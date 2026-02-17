Salim Khan in ICU: Meet His Two Wives, Superstar Sons & the Influential Khan Family
Concern gripped Bollywood after veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and admitted to the ICU. Superstar Salman Khan was spotted arriving at the hospital soon after the news broke, sparking widespread speculation about his father’s health. Family members and close relatives reportedly gathered at the hospital as fans flooded social media with prayers and messages. The sudden hospitalisation of the legendary writer has left the film industry anxious and awaiting an official health update. Known for shaping Bollywood’s golden era, Salim Khan’s health scare has deeply moved fans across generations.
Salim Khan- Latest health update
Salim Khan, 90, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai. The exact reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed.
Salim Khan Two Wives
Wives
Salma Khan (Sushila Charak)
Helen- veteran actress (married in 1981)
Salim Khan- Children
Children with Salma Khan
Salman Khan- actor & superstar
Arbaaz Khan- actor, producer
Sohail Khan- actor & filmmaker
Alvira Khan Agnihotri- producer & designer
Child associated with Helen
Arpita Khan Sharma- adopted daughter
Salim Khan Grandchildren
Grandchildren include Ahil Sharma, Ayat Sharma, and others from the extended Khan family.
Disclaimer
Information regarding Salim Khan’s health status is based on media reports available at the time of writing and may change as official updates are released. Details about his family and personal life are drawn from publicly known and verified sources. Readers are advised to rely on official statements from the family or hospital authorities for confirmed medical updates.