  • Salmaan Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Tag Comes From These Movies, Have You Seen Them?

Salman Khan has earned the title of “Bhaijaan” by winning millions of hearts. He is not just a Bollywood actor, he’s an icon. Here are some of his legendary films that made him the “Bhaijaan” of Indian cinema.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
1/7

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

This movie won hearts instantly after its release. It is a romantic debut of Salman Khan. His role as "Prem" became iconic and made him a household name overnight.

2/7

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

This film still lives in the hearts of millions of people. Salman's charm and lovable character in this film made him the nation's sweetheart.

3/7

Tere naam (2003)

Salman Khan's performance and looks in this tragic live story touched a raw nerve with audiences. It showcased Salman's emotional depth.

4/7

Wanted (2009)

"Ek baar jo maine commitment karli" is Salman Khan's famous dialogue from this movie. This film marked Salman Khan's comeback and started his mass-hero phase. This movie was a action-packed blockbuster.

5/7

Dabangg (2010)

Salman Khan blended action, swag and humor in this film. His role as Chulbul Pandey sealed his image as Bollywood's macho-yet-lovable 'Bhaijaan'.

6/7

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Salman Khan's debut with Katrina Kaif brought romance and high-octane action together. This film's massive success gave a kickstart to the 'Tiger' franchise.

7/7

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Salman's role as Pavan won over many hearts. A heartwarming story of love and humanity, cementing his nickname as 'Bhaijaan' forever.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

