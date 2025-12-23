LIVE TV
  • Salman Khan’s Fitness Journey: How the Superstar is Redefining Strength While Counting Down To His 60th Birthday

Salman Khan is once again grabbing attention for his fitness, proving why he remains one of Bollywood’s biggest icons even today. The superstar’s discipline, consistency, and dedication toward health have kept him in the spotlight for decades. His recent Instagram gym post has further fueled conversations, with fans praising his age-defying transformation and commitment to staying fit.

Published By: Published: December 23, 2025 15:10:42 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Early Fitness Mindset That Shaped His Career
1/6

Early Fitness Mindset That Shaped His Career

Salman Khan started focusing on fitness much before it became a Bollywood trend. His early films established him as one of the first actors to normalise a muscular physique on screen.

Hardcore Gym Discipline Over the Years
2/6

Hardcore Gym Discipline Over the Years

Salman is known for intense gym sessions that focus on strength and muscle conditioning. His workouts include heavy lifting, core training, and functional movements.

Diet Focused on Strength, Not Shortcuts
3/6

Diet Focused on Strength, Not Shortcuts

Salman follows a simple and protein-rich diet to support muscle recovery. He prefers home-style meals instead of extreme or fad diets.

Turning Trolls Into Motivation
4/6

Turning Trolls Into Motivation

Over the years, Salman has faced online criticism about age and fitness. Instead of responding verbally, he lets his physical transformation speak.

Latest Instagram Gym Photos Go Viral
5/6
Latest Instagram Gym Photos Go Viral

Salman’s recent Instagram post featuring intense gym photos has taken the internet by storm. The images highlight his powerful physique, defined muscles, and renewed intensity.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

