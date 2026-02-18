Salman Khan’s Pakistani Ex Somy Ali Calls Salim Khan a ‘Father Figure’, Says His Hospitalization Broke Her Heart: Know Personal Details About The Former Bollywood Actress
Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali is trending again after expressing concern for Salim Khan’s health. Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend called him a “father figure,” revealing a deeply personal bond. Her emotional reaction to his hospitalization has surprised fans and sparked fresh discussions online. Somy recalled being treated like family during her time with the Khan household. Here’s everything you need to know about Somy Ali.
Who is Somy Ali?
Somy Ali is a Pakistani-American actress, model, writer and activist. She worked in Bollywood films during the 1990s. She later moved to the United States and shifted focus to social work. She runs a nonprofit organization No More Tears that supports abuse and trafficking survivors.
Somy Ali Age
Somy Ali was born on March 25, 1976. As of 2026, she is 49 years old. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and later moved to the U.S.
Somy Ali: Relationship with Salman Khan
Somy Ali dated Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Their relationship lasted from 1991 to 1999. She moved to Mumbai as a teenager partly due to her admiration for him. She later said the relationship ended due to alleged infidelity.
Somy Ali Latest News: Wishes for Salim Khan
Somy Ali recently wished Salim Khan a speedy recovery after his hospitalization. She called him a “father figure” and said the news made her heart sink. She recalled being treated like a daughter while staying at his home. Salim Khan is currently hospitalized, prompting widespread concern.
Somy Ali Career
She lives in the United States and focuses on activism and filmmaking. Her NGO helps victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. She occasionally speaks on social issues and shares updates via social media.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.