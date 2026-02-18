LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith asim munir Salim Khan Abdul Samad batting today AI Impact Summit 2026 arrest-warrant ai Bail Google Pixel 10a IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Salman Khan’s Pakistani Ex Somy Ali Calls Salim Khan a ‘Father Figure’, Says His Hospitalization Broke Her Heart: Know Personal Details About The Former Bollywood Actress

Salman Khan’s Pakistani Ex Somy Ali Calls Salim Khan a ‘Father Figure’, Says His Hospitalization Broke Her Heart: Know Personal Details About The Former Bollywood Actress

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali is trending again after expressing concern for Salim Khan’s health. Salman Khan’s ex-girlfriend called him a “father figure,” revealing a deeply personal bond. Her emotional reaction to his hospitalization has surprised fans and sparked fresh discussions online. Somy recalled being treated like family during her time with the Khan household. Here’s everything you need to know about Somy Ali.

Published By: Published: February 18, 2026 13:53:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Somy Ali?
1/6
Salman Khan's Pakistani Ex Somy Ali Calls Salim Khan a 'Father Figure', Says His Hospitalization Broke Her Heart: Know Personal Details About The Former Bollywood Actress

Who is Somy Ali?

Somy Ali is a Pakistani-American actress, model, writer and activist. She worked in Bollywood films during the 1990s. She later moved to the United States and shifted focus to social work. She runs a nonprofit organization No More Tears that supports abuse and trafficking survivors.

You Might Be Interested In
Somy Ali Age
2/6

Somy Ali Age

Somy Ali was born on March 25, 1976. As of 2026, she is 49 years old. She was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and later moved to the U.S.

Somy Ali: Relationship with Salman Khan
3/6

Somy Ali: Relationship with Salman Khan

Somy Ali dated Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Their relationship lasted from 1991 to 1999. She moved to Mumbai as a teenager partly due to her admiration for him. She later said the relationship ended due to alleged infidelity.

You Might Be Interested In
Somy Ali Latest News: Wishes for Salim Khan
4/6

Somy Ali Latest News: Wishes for Salim Khan

Somy Ali recently wished Salim Khan a speedy recovery after his hospitalization. She called him a “father figure” and said the news made her heart sink. She recalled being treated like a daughter while staying at his home. Salim Khan is currently hospitalized, prompting widespread concern.

Somy Ali Career
5/6

Somy Ali Career

She lives in the United States and focuses on activism and filmmaking. Her NGO helps victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. She occasionally speaks on social issues and shares updates via social media.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS