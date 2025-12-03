Samantha Prabhu Stuns As Bride In New Photos From Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha With Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru on Monday morning in a traditional Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The couple hosted a low-key ceremony attended by close friends and family. They later shared the happy news through social media.
Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's wedding picture
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared her wedding picture on social media accounts for fans.
Samantha's Wedding Outfit
Samantha looked stunning in a red saree adorned with intricate zari work and paired with gold jewelry.
Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Outfit
Raj opted for a white kurta set layered with a beige Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Samantha's simple saree look made her the center of attraction.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's rumours since 2024
Samantha and Raj had been rumored to be dating since early 2024. The curiosity deepened when the actress introduced the filmmaker on Instagram through a series of posts. Despite the growing buzz, the actress didn't make it public.
Glimpse of Samantha's wedding
After the bride and groom shared the news, Samantha's close friend Shilpa Reddy shared an inside glimpse of her wedding on her Instagram.
Couple followed Traditions
The couple followed the ritual properly for the wedding. They also share their traditional side through their outfits.
Samantha shared wedding ring picture
Samantha also posted a picture of the couple exchanging rings. She proudly showed off her stunning wedding rings.
