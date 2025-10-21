LIVE TV
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Looks Too Hot To Handle In These 6 South Indian Films

Samantha is one of South India’s hottest and versatile actresses. She steals every scene with her too hot to handle performances and stunning looks! This Diwali, we are celebrating her on-screen magic with 6 of her hottest South Indian films. From bold roles to romantic dramas, here is a list of her best 6 movies to binge-watch this festive season.

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
1/7

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

This was Samantha's debut in Telugu cinema. It is a romantic drama which made a strong impact and launched her career.

Eega (2012)
2/7

Eega (2012)

It is a highly imaginative fantasy-thriller where Samantha plays Bindu. Her performance helps ground the out-of-the-ordinary concept and is widely appreciated.

Rangasthlam (2018)
3/7

Rangasthlam (2018)

It is a rustic period drama where Samantha plays Rama Lakshmi, a strong village woman. It is one of her most acclaimed performances.

Super Deluxe (2019)
4/7

Super Deluxe (2019)

It is an anthology film where Samantha plays a bold, unusual role. It is great for appreciating her willingness and versatility to take on challenging, unconventional roles.

Oh Baby! (2019)
5/7

Oh Baby! (2019)

It is a fantasy-comedy in which Samantha plays a 70-year-old woman magically transformed into her younger self. It shows her comedic timing and emotional depth.

Irumbu Thirai (2018)
6/7

Irumbu Thirai (2018)

It is a tech-thriller where Samantha plays a psychologist alongside a soldier in a cyber-crime plot. Samantha plays strong performance in a genre not typical for many leading actresses.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

