Samantha Ruth Prabhu Marries Raj Nidimoru? Meet Their Exes Shhyamali De, Naga Chaitanya, Photos Inside
The recent reports says marriage of Raj and Samantha have placed the marital histories of Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with their ex-partners Shhyamali De and Naga Chaitanya, under great analyse.
Samantha's Ex-Husband: Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya is an Indian actor who was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu from October 2017 to October 2021. He has since married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, with reports of their engagement in August 2024 and marriage in 2024.
Raj's Ex-Wife: Shhyamali De
Shhyamali De is a psychology graduate who has worked in the film industry as an assistant director, scriptwriter, and creative consultant. She married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the director duo Raj & DK, in 2015, and they reportedly separated in 2022.
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's Collaboration
Samantha and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru first met and collaborated during the filming of the web series The Family Man Season 2 around 2021. Their professional association continued, and they worked together on the series Citadel: Honey Bunny and have other projects planned.
Samantha and Raj's Marriage
There are reports and social media chatter suggesting that Samantha and Raj got married today (December 1, 2025), possibly in a low-key ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Shhyamali De's Social Media Posts
Amidst the growing rumors of Samantha and Raj's alleged romance and wedding, Shhyamali De has posted cryptic notes on social media.