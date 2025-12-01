Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding News: A Look At The Couple’s Relationship
Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. According to reports, the rumoured couple exchanged vows today, December 1, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Centre.
How Samantha Met Raj Nidimoru
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met filmmaker Raj Nidimoru when she joined The Family Man Season 2, directed by Raj & DK.
Growing Bond On Set
At the time, Samantha was married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya but gradually grew close to Raj and his then-wife, Shyamali De.
Rumours Of A Relationship
After her divorce, reports suggested Samantha developed a deeper bond with Raj, which allegedly contributed to his separation from Shyamali.
Samantha’s Career Break
The actress is currently on a break from acting, prioritising her health before returning to work.
Raj Nidimoru’s Current Phase
Raj is enjoying strong reviews for The Family Man Season 3 and continues to remain active on the creative front.
Possible On-Screen Reunion
The rumoured couple is expected to collaborate again on the upcoming Netflix horror-thriller series Rakt Brahmand.