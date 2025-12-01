LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk India vs South Africa INDIA bloc bcci Afghanistan news Cyclone Ditwah Bollywood paparazzi debate donald trump elon musk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding News: A Look At The Couple’s Relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Wedding News: A Look At The Couple’s Relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony. According to reports, the rumoured couple exchanged vows today, December 1, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple located inside the Isha Yoga Centre.

By: Last Updated: December 1, 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
How Samantha Met Raj Nidimoru
1/7

How Samantha Met Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met filmmaker Raj Nidimoru when she joined The Family Man Season 2, directed by Raj & DK.

Growing Bond On Set
2/7

Growing Bond On Set

At the time, Samantha was married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya but gradually grew close to Raj and his then-wife, Shyamali De.

Rumours Of A Relationship
3/7

Rumours Of A Relationship

After her divorce, reports suggested Samantha developed a deeper bond with Raj, which allegedly contributed to his separation from Shyamali.

Samantha’s Career Break
4/7

Samantha’s Career Break

The actress is currently on a break from acting, prioritising her health before returning to work.

Raj Nidimoru’s Current Phase
5/7

Raj Nidimoru’s Current Phase

Raj is enjoying strong reviews for The Family Man Season 3 and continues to remain active on the creative front.

Possible On-Screen Reunion
6/7

Possible On-Screen Reunion

The rumoured couple is expected to collaborate again on the upcoming Netflix horror-thriller series Rakt Brahmand.

Disclaimer
7/7

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS