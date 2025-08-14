Samosa vs Biscuits: Which Has More Fat? The Answer Will Surprise You
When it comes to snacks, most people think biscuits are lighter and healthier than a fried samosa. But the truth is not what you expect. If you look closely at how much fat both have, you’re gonna be surprised, and maybe it even changes the way you eat snacks.
Samosa: The Fried Favorite
Samosas are filled with vegetable and potato fillings, which are deep-fried, which means they absorb a lot of oil. But do you know how many calories and fats are present in them? According to a recent research by Health educator Prashant Desai found Guru Kirpa’s 100 gms samosa contains 234 calories.
Biscuits: The “Light” Snack
Biscuits might look harmless, but many store-bought biscuits are loaded with refined flour, sugar, and trans fats. According to Health educator Prashant Desai, 100 g of biscuit has 512 calories.
The Surprising Truth
You have always thought biscuits are less harmful than samosas as they are light. But sometimes healthy biscuits can be too much for your health. 2x more calories than samos, so now you decide which is healthy for you.
Smart Snacking Tips
If you want to eat a biscuit or a samosa, then don’t fry it bake it to reduce fat. Avoid excessive sugar and trans fats. Eat smaller quantity that can satisfy your cravings.
Disclaimer
The information in this photo gallery is based on general nutritional data and research shared by health educators. Individual calorie and fat content may vary depending on the brand, recipe, or portion size. Readers should use this as a guide and consult a nutritionist for personalized advice.