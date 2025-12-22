Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date: Check Expected Features, Display, Camera, Battery Performance, Price, and Launch Date in India
Samsung is gearing up to unveil its flagship Galaxy S26 series at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The lineup is expected to feature three models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy 26 series’s higher specs would raise the entry-level model’s price and make the iPhone 17 look even more competitive.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Release Date (Expected)
According to recent reports, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 25, 2026, with San Francisco emerging as the likely host city.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Battery Performance
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to run on the next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with 12 GB of RAM and storage variants of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to retain a 5,000mAh battery like its predecessors.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Display
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to sport a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display offering a QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 498 PPI for crisp, immersive visuals. The display is also expected to incorporate Samsung’s AI-driven Flex Magic Pixel technology, designed to intelligently manage light output for improved efficiency and enhance viewing comfort.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Camera
The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is rumoured to feature an advanced camera setup led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to be paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera offering 5x optical zoom, and an additional 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, positioning the lineup as a compelling option for mobile photography lovers.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Price in India (Expected)
As per recent reports, Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 series at a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25, 2026. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India is expected to be around Rs 1,34,999.