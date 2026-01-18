LIVE TV
  Sana Khan BRAINWASHED? Instagram, Husband, Movies & Truth Behind Hijab Rumors

Sana Khan BRAINWASHED? Instagram, Husband, Movies & Truth Behind Hijab Rumors

Sana Khan is back in headlines after rumors claimed she was “brainwashed” into wearing hijab and quitting Bollywood. From her Instagram presence to her marriage and past films, fans still want to know everything about her. Here’s everything you need to know about Sana Khan.

Published By: Published: January 18, 2026 11:57:52 IST
Sana Khan "Brainwashed" Rumors
1/6

Sana Khan "Brainwashed" Rumors

Sana clearly said nobody can brainwash you unless you want it yourself. She explained people assume it because her life changed suddenly after quitting. She made it clear the decision was personal, not forced.

Sana Khan Instagram
2/6
Sana Khan Instagram

Her official Instagram handle is @sanakhaan21. She shares family moments, modest fashion and religious content.

Sana Khan Husband
3/6

Sana Khan Husband

Sana Khan is married to Mufti Anas Sayed. They got married in November 2020. Sana has clarified many times that her life choices were personal decisions, not forced.

Sana Khan Movies
4/6

Sana Khan Movies

She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada projects. Her popular films include Jai Ho (2014) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016).

Sana Khan Age
5/6

Sana Khan Age

Sana Khan was born on 21 August 1988. Her age is 37 years old as of 2026. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

