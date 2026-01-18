Sana Khan BRAINWASHED? Instagram, Husband, Movies & Truth Behind Hijab Rumors
Sana Khan is back in headlines after rumors claimed she was “brainwashed” into wearing hijab and quitting Bollywood. From her Instagram presence to her marriage and past films, fans still want to know everything about her. Here’s everything you need to know about Sana Khan.
Sana Khan "Brainwashed" Rumors
Sana clearly said nobody can brainwash you unless you want it yourself. She explained people assume it because her life changed suddenly after quitting. She made it clear the decision was personal, not forced.
Sana Khan Instagram
Her official Instagram handle is @sanakhaan21. She shares family moments, modest fashion and religious content.
Sana Khan Husband
Sana Khan is married to Mufti Anas Sayed. They got married in November 2020. Sana has clarified many times that her life choices were personal decisions, not forced.
Sana Khan Movies
She has worked in Bollywood, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada projects. Her popular films include Jai Ho (2014) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016).
Sana Khan Age
Sana Khan was born on 21 August 1988. Her age is 37 years old as of 2026. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
