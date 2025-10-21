Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister: A Look at Her Journey

Sanae Takaichi made history by winning Japan’s parliamentary vote on Tuesday to become the nation’s first female prime minister. She secured 237 votes in the first round in the 465-seat lower House, marking a historic win. Sanae Takaichi is known as Japan’s “Iron Lady” and a protege of former PM Shinzo Abe, the conservative politician, who has become Japan’s fourth leader in five years. Take a look at Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.