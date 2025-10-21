Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister: A Look at Her Journey
Sanae Takaichi made history by winning Japan’s parliamentary vote on Tuesday to become the nation’s first female prime minister. She secured 237 votes in the first round in the 465-seat lower House, marking a historic win. Sanae Takaichi is known as Japan’s “Iron Lady” and a protege of former PM Shinzo Abe, the conservative politician, who has become Japan’s fourth leader in five years. Take a look at Japan’s First Woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi.
Sanae Takaichi: Early Life
Sanae Takaichi was born in Nara Prefecture in 1961. Her father was an office worker, and her mother was a police officer.
Sanae Takaichi: Childhood
Sanae Takaichi was a metal drummer and a scuba diver who roamed around her town with many drumsticks, as she usually breaks them during intense drumming.
Sanae Takaichi: Journey from Television Host to Politician
Before starting her career in politics, Sanae Takaichi worked briefly as a television host. Politics caught her attention in the 1980s, during the US-Japan trade friction.
Sanae Takaichi: Debut in Politics
Sanae Takaichi started working under a congresswoman known for her criticism of Japan, Democrat Patricia Schroeder. She ran her first parliamentary election in 1992 but lost.
Sanae Takaichi: First Prime Minister Race
In 2021, Sanae Takaichi first entered the LDP leadership race against Fumio Kishida but lost it. In 2024, she again ran against Shigeru Ishiba and won the first round of voting, but later lost the race.
Sanae Takaichi: Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
In 2025, Sanae Takaichi made her third attempt for the leadership, becoming Japan’s first female prime minister.
