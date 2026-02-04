Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Anaya Undergo Gender Affirming Surgery: Her Personal Life & ICC Rules on Transgenders Explained
Anaya Bangar daughter of Ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has become a widely discussed name due to her gender transition journey and her voice on transgender inclusion in cricket. Her decision to undergo gender affirming surgery has brought renewed attention to her personal life professional challenges and the International Cricket Council rules on transgender athletes.
Who Is Anaya Bangar?
Anaya Bangar is a transgender woman cricketer and the child of former India player and coach Sanjay Bangar. She was born as Aryan Bangar and later transitioned to her true gender identity as Anaya. Currently based in the United Kingdom, she continues to stay connected to cricket while also speaking openly about gender identity and equality in sports.
Gender Affirming Surgery And Transition Journey
Anaya Bangar has openly spoken about her decision to undergo gender affirming surgery as part of living authentically. She has completed hormone replacement therapy and shared that the process has been both emotionally and physically demanding. Her journey highlights the importance of mental health support and acceptance for transgender individuals.
Anaya Bangar Personal Life And Relationships
Anaya has discussed her personal life in interviews including dating experiences after transitioning. She has shared that navigating relationships as a transgender woman comes with emotional challenges and social stigma. However she has not publicly disclosed specific details or names choosing to keep parts of her private life away from public.
ICC Rules On Transgender Cricketers Explained
The International Cricket Council currently does not allow transgender women who have experienced male puberty to participate in women international cricket. These rules were introduced to maintain competitive balance in the women category. The Board of Control for Cricket in India follows the ICC policy which directly impacts Anaya eligibility to compete at the professional level.
Anaya Bangar Cricket Background
Anaya played competitive cricket during her early years and featured in junior level tournaments including Under 16 and Under 19 cricket. She trained with several well known Indian cricketers during her youth. Despite her talent she faced emotional pressure and identity struggles while playing the sport she loved.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not intend to promote or oppose any individual policy or sporting regulation.