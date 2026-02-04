Sanjay Bangar’s Daughter Anaya Undergo Gender Affirming Surgery: Her Personal Life & ICC Rules on Transgenders Explained

Sanjay Bangar's Daughter Anaya Undergo Gender Affirming Surgery: Her Personal Life, Boyfriend & ICC Rules on Transgenders Explained

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya Bangar is a transgender woman cricketer and the child of former India player and coach Sanjay Bangar. She was born as Aryan Bangar and later transitioned to her true gender identity as Anaya. Currently based in the United Kingdom, she continues to stay connected to cricket while also speaking openly about gender identity and equality in sports.