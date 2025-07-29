Sanjay Dutt’s Greatest Roles That Redefined Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt, better known as for “Sanju Baba,” is a living history of Bollywood spanning four decades. Dutt is a 6 feet 4 inches giant, famous for his commanding presence on the screen and with an equally commanding ability to justify a plethora of characters. His characters have not only become legendary but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. From the benevolent gangster with a heart of gold to the chilling villain that sends shudders down your spine, such tangential acceptance of roles provided Sanjay Dutt a certain iconic image in popular imagination. Besides a plethora of critics’ praises and awards, these much-touted performances struck a chord with the audiences’ soul themselves leaving an indelible imprint on their minds. His relentless spirit and determination soaked into his professional life are examples of his continuous reinventing of self and delivering performances much loved even now. The roles he embraced attempted to portray different facets of society, making them much believable and efficacious, thus contributing to their legend in popular culture. Let’s take a look at iconic roles of all time of Sanjay Dutt.