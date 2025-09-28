6 Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal Hot Birthday Looks to Copy Now
Sharmin Segal is celebrating her birthday today, making it a perfect occasion to revisit some of her stunning looks. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi actress has already won the hearts of fans through her gripping acting. She is well known for her fashion game, which is perfect for inspiration.
Sharmin Segal Hot and Sexy Outfits for Birthday
From chic party outfits to elegant dresses, let’s take a look at Sharmin Segal hot and sexy outfits that you can totally copy for your own birthday celebrations.
Sharmin Segal in Velvet Glam
Sharmin Segal stuns in a deep-toned velvet outfit with an off-shoulder style. She opts for minimal makeup for this look, making it perfect for winter birthday outfits.
Sharmin Segal in Boss Babe Era
Sharmin Segal rocks in an oversized blazer dress with bold cuts. She paired it with sheer black stockings.
Sharmin Segal in Black
Sharmin Segal looks screaming hot in an off-shoulder black dress that provides comfort. She goes for minimal eye makeup but bold cherry lips.
Sharmin Segal in White Elegance
Sharmin Segal looks graceful in an off-shoulder white embroidered dress. The soft curls and minimal makeup are adding charm to her look.
Sharmin Segal in Playful Prints
Sharmin Segal looks elegant in a black printed short dress. She accessorized it with statement gold earrings.
Sharmin Segal in Floral Dress
Sharmin Segal looks beautiful in a flowy dress with a floral print. She paired it with statement minimal jewelry to make it more elegant and chic.
