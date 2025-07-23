  • Home>
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Shares 7 Smart Recipes to Boost Protein in Your Daily Diet

Looking to add protein to your diet? Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kumar has just dropped the solution. With years of experience in Indian cuisine, he brings you 7 recipes that are delicious, easy to make and full of protein. Whether you are a vegetarian or non vegetarian, these recipes will help you increase your nutrition intake with minimal effort.

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Moong Dal Chilla With Paneer Stuffing

It is made using yellow moong dal and stuffed with crumbled paneer for extra taste and protein. It is a great breakfast or evening snack with mint chutney.

Masoor Dal Tikki

Use red lentils and shape it into tikkis full of veggies. It should be shallow fried. It is perfect for guilt free tiffin ideas as it is known for high amounts of iron and protein.

Grilled Tandoori Chicken Breast

A lean meat option full of Indian spices and hung curd. It can be grilled or baked for a low-fat, high protein meal. It is great for fitness conscious non-vegetarians.

Rajma and Quinoa Salad

Tossed with onions, tomatoes, herbs and olive oil, this combination of kidney beans (rajma) with quinoa makes it a super food. It is ideal for a post workout meal.

Soybean Tofu Bhurji

It is a stir fried option with tomatoes, onions and masala. A plant based protein twist on egg bhurji using tofu to make it a vegan-friendly recipe loaded with nutrition.

Chana Masala with Brown Rice

It is a traditional Indian chickpea curry rich in protein and fiber. Paired with brown rice, this combination is full of proteins and carbs. It is a healthy, wholesome lunch or dinner option.

Egg Bhurji Wrap

Eggs scrambled with spices and rolled in a multigrain wrap or whole wheat roti. It is filling, protein-rich and perfect for breakfast on the go.

