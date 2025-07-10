Sara Ali Khan Sets the Internet Ablaze with Her Stunning Poolside Pics!

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has come under fire on social media after a video of her pushing a staff member into a swimming pool as part of a prank went viral. While the actress appeared to be having fun, many internet users found the act distasteful and inappropriate. Several netizens labeled the prank as ‘badtameezi’ (rudeness) and criticized her for displaying a lack of sensitivity toward those who work for her. The incident has sparked a heated debate online about celebrity behavior and boundaries in the name of fun.