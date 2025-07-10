Sara Ali Khan Sets the Internet Ablaze with Her Stunning Poolside Pics!
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has come under fire on social media after a video of her pushing a staff member into a swimming pool as part of a prank went viral. While the actress appeared to be having fun, many internet users found the act distasteful and inappropriate. Several netizens labeled the prank as ‘badtameezi’ (rudeness) and criticized her for displaying a lack of sensitivity toward those who work for her. The incident has sparked a heated debate online about celebrity behavior and boundaries in the name of fun.
In a viral video, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is seen near a swimming pool, moments before playfully pushing her spot girl into the water. The clip has attracted criticism online, with many calling it an act of insensitivity and poor judgment.
In a video posted on her Instagram, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is seen pulling a prank by pushing her female staff member into a pool. While the actress seemed amused, the act triggered criticism from netizens, calling it insensitive and unkind.
During a fan Q&A on Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a video of her most mischievous prank, showing her pushing her spot girl into a pool while in a bikini. The video has since gone viral, with fans debating the appropriateness of the prank.
A viral video shows Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, clad in a white bikini, playfully pushing a fully dressed female staff member into a pool. The clip has drawn widespread criticism from netizens, who called the act disrespectful and insensitive.
In a viral video, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is seen pretending to pose with her spot girl Jharu before suddenly pushing her into a swimming pool. Sara, dressed in a bikini, then jumps in after her, sparking mixed reactions from viewers online.
In her latest Instagram Q&A, Sara Ali Khan responded to fan questions and shared a prank video featuring her spot girl. The playful moment, showing the actress’s humorous side, quickly went viral and sparked a mix of praise and criticism online.